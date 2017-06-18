The Newswire
2 Teenage Boys Drown In Pond In Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN
Representative Image
Two teenaged boys today drowned in a pond while taking bath in Kishangarh police station area of Ajmer district.
Shakti Pratap Singh (15) and Armaan (14) were taking bath in a 15 feet deep pond near Janana Hospital, the police said.
The duo went in deep water after which they drowned, Investigating officer in the case, Babulal said.
The boys were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead.
Advertisement opens in new window
The bodies were later handed over to their family members for last rites after the Morten.
However, a case has been lodged to look into the incident with the local police officials.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BJP's Prez Candidate Is Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind
- What Made BJP Pick Ram Nath Kovind As Its Presidential Candidate?
- NDA's Dalit Card in Prez Polls Leaves Opposition Unity Bid in Disarray
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment