The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
19 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:06 pm National

2 Teenage Boys Drown In Pond In Rajasthan

RAJASTHAN
2 Teenage Boys Drown In Pond In Rajasthan
Representative Image

Two teenaged boys today drowned in a pond while taking bath in Kishangarh police station area of Ajmer district.

Shakti Pratap Singh (15) and Armaan (14) were taking bath in a 15 feet deep pond near Janana Hospital, the police said.

The duo went in deep water after which they drowned, Investigating officer in the case, Babulal said.

The boys were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead.

Advertisement opens in new window

The bodies were later handed over to their family members for last rites after the Morten.

However, a case has been lodged to look into the incident with the local police officials.

READ MORE IN:
Rajasthan Pondy National
Next Story : With Supplies Drying Up, More Than 350 Animals In Darjeeling Zoo Face Shutdown Heat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters