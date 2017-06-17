2 Pak Consulate General Officials Missing In Afghanistan: Officials
Pakistan today said two officers from its consulate in Afghanistan's Jalalabad province have gone missing while returning to their home country by road.
"Two officials of our Consulate General Jalalabad are missing since June 16, 2017, while commuting to Pakistan by road," Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.
Pakistan has requested the Afghan government that all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of its officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.
"The Afghan authorities have informed that all efforts were on hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials," Zakaria said.
"We are in constant touch with the Afghan authorities," according to the spokesman.
Jalalabad is the regional hub in eastern Afghanistan, close to the border with Pakistan. The Taliban and militants linked to the ISIS both operate in eastern Afghanistan.
