2 Bodies Found; Shootout Wounds 2 In Mexico Resort Of Cancun

Authorities in the Mexican resort city of Cancun found two dismembered bodies stuffed in suitcases and a gun battle rattled a downtown boulevard, just days ahead of a regional gathering that is to include top Latin American diplomats.

The hacked-up bodies of two men were found stuffed into two suitcases left in a marshy area just beyond Cancun's tourist zone, according to the prosecutors' office of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo. The bodies have not yet been identified.

Late Thursday, two suspects were wounded during a gun battle with police, and two others arrested unharmed. The confrontation erupted after police tried to serve an arrest warrant, and the suspect tried to escape.

The state public safety officials said the incident broke out as agents tried to arrest the suspects, who were accused of "various crimes." The office wrote on its Twitter account that "we have restored peace and order."

A state official confirmed the gunfight had occurred in a downtown area of Cancun that tourists often pass through on their way to hotels, but which is not in the hotel zone itself.

A video posted to social media recorded the sound of bursts of automatic gunfire, in an area where there are stores and strip malls.

The Organisation of American States is scheduled to hold its general assembly in Cancun from Monday to Wednesday, and foreign ministers from throughout the region are expected to attend.

The once-peaceful resort, by far Mexico's most popular beach destination, has been hit by violence in recent months.

In January, gunmen attacked the state prosecutors' office in Cancun, killing four people. A day earlier, a shooting at a music festival in the nearby town of Playa del Carmen left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.

While tourists have not been directly affected by violence in Cancun, killings have run high in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco and recently spiked in the Baja California resorts of Los Cabos.

In the first four months of 2017, there were about two dozen homicides per month in Los Cabos, more in two months than there were in all of 2016.

By comparison, Cancun, with a much larger population, has had only about a dozen killings per month this year.

The violence in Los Cabos has been more grisly: this month alone, two severed heads were found in a cooler just two blocks from the tourist zone of Cabo San Lucas. Days earlier, the bodies of five women and 13 men were found in 12 clandestine graves near San Jose del Cabo.

The Los Cabos killings are believed to be tied to battles between drug gangs, including factions of the Sinaloa cartel. Security analyst Alejandro Hope said the problems at beach resorts, may eventually affect tourism, as they have in Acapulco.