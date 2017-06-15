19 Civilians Reported Killed As 11-Hr-Long Mogadishu Restaurant Siege Ends
After an 11-hour-long battle, Somalian security forces have finally ended the siege at a Mogadishu restaurant early Thursday. The seige, however, resulted in the loss of 19 civilian lives.
The Voice of America (VOA) quoted the commander of the police in Hodan district, Major Abdifatah Bashir Ali, as saying that Somali special security forces launched a major operation just before 6 a.m. local time and were able to overpower the militants who were holed up in the restaurant.
According to the report, five special forces members also died during a fierce gun battle with the al-Shabab militants in the restaurant.
Mogadishu ambulance services said they evacuated 26 people wounded in the attack.
The attack started Wednesday evening with an explosion from a car bomb that detonated outside two restaurants, Pizza House and Posh Treats, causing massive damage.
Witnesses said the gunmen entered Posh Treats and proceeding to Pizza House where they put up a fierce resistance against the security forces who were trying to end the siege.
The al-Shabab militant group claiming responsibility for the attack, said on its website, that they have been targeting restaurants "because there are women (inside) who sell their bodies for money."
There has been no independent confirmation on their accusation. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Gorkha Separatists Clash With Police As Stir Intensifies
- PMO Relents, Agrees To Give Metro Man Sreedharan A Seat On The Dais Of Kochi Metro Inauguration
- Blast Rocks Kindergarten in East China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Avoid Meat, Say No To Sex And Have Only Pure Thoughts : Modi Ministry Instructs Pregnant Women
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment