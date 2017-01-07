15 Killed In Flash Floods In Pakistan
At least 15 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains which swept away several houses in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.
The floods followed heavy downpour which has been lashing several parts of the country since Friday.
"According to our provincial disaster management cell, 15 people were washed away in the floods and 11 bodies have been found so far," Balochistan government spokesperson Anwarul Haq Kakar said.
The 11 bodies were recovered in Lasbella district where flash floods swept away several mud houses, Kakar said.
Lasbella district and Hub, which are close to Karachi, have been worst affected by the flash floods, he said
Around 25 mud houses were swept away as rains intensified since Friday night, he said.
The rains have caused plenty of damage and casualties in many parts of the province.
In Karachi, nine persons were killed in rain-related incidents since Friday.
Due to poorly constructed houses in mainly rural areas of Balochistan and Sindh, heavy rains and flash floods cause misery and damages every year.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India Pushes Troops In Doka La After China's 'Aggressive Tactics'
- Adityanath Expresses Doubt Over Acid Attack On Woman
- Textbook Depicts Mosque as Noise Pollutant
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- GST Impact: 10% Customs Duty Imposed On Imported Mobile Phones, Parts With Immediate Effect
- 56-Year-Old Man Masturbates On-Board, Held At Delhi Airport
- Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO, Ex-Chief Priest Booked for Molestation
Post a Comment