15 Deaths In Andhra Tribal Village, Food Poisoning Suspected

Fifteen people from a tribal village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh have died in the last two weeks, with food poisoning suspected to be a possible reason.

Another 24 people from the same village, Chavaraee in Y Ramavaram Mandal of East Godavari district, have been admitted to hospitals in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada since last night as their condition deteriorated.

Integrated tribal development Agency (ITDA) project officer A N Dinesh Kumar said that several people from the village suffered suspected food poisoning after partaking a marriage feast at Maradumily village on May 29.

A couple of days after the feast, many people took ill. The village, located in a forested area, recorded 15 deaths in the course of last two weeks, and food poisoning was suspected to be one of the possible reasons, he said.

Twenty-four persons from the village were admitted to hospitals yesterday when they complained of severe vomiting and diarrhoea, he said.

District collector Kartikeya Mishra, who rushed to the area after the reports of deaths reached the headquarters, said family members of the deceased will be given a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister N Chinarajappa visited the area last night, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials over the phone and instructed them to take all necessary steps to provide relief, official sources said.

Medical teams have been sent to the area, they added.