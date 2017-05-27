14 Men Molest 2 Women, Posts Video On The Social Media

A chilling video has gone viral which shows two girls being molested by a group of miscreants in broad daylight in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. And it is most disturbing that the miscreants after the heinous act had the guts to upload the video on social network which shows around 12 to 14 boys molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared. Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

As per an ANI report, the culprits have been identified and the police have made one arrest. More arrest are expected as the investigation is underway. However, there was no further details released by the police. They are hopeful to find the rest of the miscreants based on the one arrested.

In what can be considered as an evidence of growing fearlessness among sexual predators and lawlessness in the society. Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi-Adityanath Government has launched ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.

(NEWS SOURCE: ANI)