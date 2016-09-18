The Newswire
14 Injured in Grenade Attack in Pakistan
Peshawar
Representative Image-File
Unidentified assailants today threw grenades at four houses and a school in a series of attacks in Pakistan's northwestern region, injuring 14 people, including five women and a child.
The series of hand grenade attacks occurred in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering Mohmand agency, police said.
Four houses and a school were attacked by unidentified people. Five women and a child injured in attack on a house in mosul village of Mohmand Agency. The injured also included the security guard of a primary school in Shabqadar tehsil.
No group has claimed responsibilityfor the attacks.
