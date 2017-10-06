11 Killed In Two Different Road Accidents In Beed, Maharashtra

Eleven people were killed and 32 injured in two road accidents in Maharashtra's Beed district today, police said.

At Dhanora in the Ashti tehsil, nine passengers were killed and 27 injured when a speeding private bus on its way to Latur from Mumbai overturned early this morning. Two of the passenger, who died on the spot, were women.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy to Ashti rural hospital, the police said.

The injured were taken to the primary health centre at Kada and in the neighbouring Ahmednagar district.

Two of three critically injured passengers were being treated at the Ahmednagar civil hospital and one was admitted to Sassoon Hospital Pune, they said.

"The driver of the bus lost control near Dhanora village, killing nine passengers," G Shridhar, Superintendent of Police, Beed told PTI.

The police carried out rescue operations after reaching the site of the accident, he said.

Eight of those killed have been identified as Yogesh Takle (30), Rashid Qureshi (60), Anil Khwaja Pathan (32), Mehrunnisa Patel (35), Asima Sayyad (45), Sarjerao Pawar (30), Pathan Bahadur Ismail (60) and Sunil Komatwar, another official with the Ambhora Police Station said.

The victims were from Latur, Beed, Ashti or Ambejogai, the police said.

On the Jategoan road of Georai tehsil, a truck carrying a bore-well drilling machine turned turtle, killing two labourers, identified as Sudarshan and Sukhsagar, and injuring five others, a police official said.