09 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:51 pm International

11 Killed In A Suicide Bomb Blast In South Baghdad: Officials

Representative Image

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, today killing at least 11 people, a police officer and a medic said.

"There are 11 dead and 17 wounded from a suicide attack targeting civilians in a market in the centre of Musayyib," a police lieutenant said.

MORE DEATILS AWAITED....

