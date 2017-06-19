The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 June 2017 Last Updated at 1:08 pm National

11 Injured In A Clash Between Groups Over Loud Music At Wedding Reception

Muzaffarnagar
11 Injured In A Clash Between Groups Over Loud Music At Wedding Reception
Representative image

At least 11 people were injured in a clash that broke out after a group of people objected to loud music at a wedding reception at Khod Sama village in Shamli district.

Trouble started last evening when some villagers objected to loud music at the wedding function and threw stones at the house, after which two groups clashed.

Jhinjana Police Station SHO Bhagat Singh said a case had been registered against 20 people on charges of rioting and attempt to murder.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

READ MORE IN:
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Politics National
Next Story : 'Jail Tourism' To End Corruption? Farrukhabad District Magistrate Offers Jail Tour To Govt Employees To Deter Them From Graft
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters