11 Injured In A Clash Between Groups Over Loud Music At Wedding Reception
Muzaffarnagar
Representative image
At least 11 people were injured in a clash that broke out after a group of people objected to loud music at a wedding reception at Khod Sama village in Shamli district.
Trouble started last evening when some villagers objected to loud music at the wedding function and threw stones at the house, after which two groups clashed.
Jhinjana Police Station SHO Bhagat Singh said a case had been registered against 20 people on charges of rioting and attempt to murder.
Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.
