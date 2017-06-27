100 Days Of Yogi Sarkar: UP CM Unveils Booklet on Achievements, Takes a Dig At Previous Govts
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today unveiled a booklet highlighting his government's achievements in 100 days even as he used the occasion to take a dig at previous governments for the lack of development.
Releasing at a press conference the booklet "100 din vishwas ke" on his government's performance since he assumed office on March 19, he said, "We want to assure people that government has started initiatives to take UP forward on the path of development."
In a jibe at his political rivals, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh lacked on the development front due to corruption and nepotism in past years.
He said 2017 will be observed as 'Garib Kalyan Varsh'.
Noting that the state's economy was agriculture-based, he said his government was, therefore, giving priority to issues related to farmers.
The chief minister said cane dues of over Rs 22,517 crore were paid to sugarcane growers in the state after his government came to power.
Adityanath, who barely took a couple of questions from the media, sought the cooperation of newspersons in helping him to run the government.
He also highlighted the major decisions taken by the state cabinet on farm loan waiver and on toning up law and order.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Protests Over 'Crossing of Border' by Indian Troops
- Ravi Shastri To Apply For India's Head Coach
- 'Stop Terror', India, US Warn Against Pak-Based Terror Groups
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Afghan Air Corridor Shows India's 'Stubborn Geopolitical Thinking', Says Chinese Daily
- 'Indians Hate Corruption,' Says PM Modi, Not One Taint On My Government So Far
- Indrani Mukerjea Along With 200 Inmates Booked For Rioting Inside Jail
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
Post a Comment