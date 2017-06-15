The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
15 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:11 pm National

10 Killed As Tourist Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamsala
10 Killed As Tourist Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image

A private tourist bus from Amritsar today fell into a gorge near Dhaliara, around 60 km from here, killing 10 passengers and injuring 55 others.

The deceased -- two women and eight men -- are yet to be identified, Kangra Superintendent of Police S Gandhi said.

The injured, eight of them children, have been rushed to Tanda Medical College in Kangra, the officer said.

Gandhi, who along with district collector, was at the accident spot said the bus was on its way to Jawalaji.

"The cause of the accident seems to be over-speeding and poor knowledge of hill driving," the SP said.

READ MORE IN:
Himachal Pradesh Travel & Tourism Accidents National
Next Story : Adityanath Shares Food With Dalits After Caste Violence
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters