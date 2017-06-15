10 Killed As Tourist Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

A private tourist bus from Amritsar today fell into a gorge near Dhaliara, around 60 km from here, killing 10 passengers and injuring 55 others.



The deceased -- two women and eight men -- are yet to be identified, Kangra Superintendent of Police S Gandhi said.



The injured, eight of them children, have been rushed to Tanda Medical College in Kangra, the officer said.



Gandhi, who along with district collector, was at the accident spot said the bus was on its way to Jawalaji.



"The cause of the accident seems to be over-speeding and poor knowledge of hill driving," the SP said.