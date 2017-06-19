One CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, Two Jawans Injured After Terrorists Attack Their Vehicle

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector lost his life and two jawans got injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar.

According to inspector General CRPF Ravideep Sahi the area has been cordoned off.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and two of our personnel are injured," said Sahi

The terrorist strike took place in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk.

More details awaited. (ANI)