05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top Social Work Colleges In 2017

Despite controversies Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) continues to be the best, DU's Department of Social Work the second!
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) P Mumbai 171.0 169.5 174.0 198.0 231.0 943.5 1 0
2 Department of Social Work, Delhi University G Delhi 161.0 174.0 172.0 184.0 238.0 929.0 2 0
3 Madras School of Social Work P Chennai 150.0 167.5 161.0 185.0 251.0 914.5 3 0
4 Faculty of Social Work (TMSU) G Baroda 160.0 165.5 166.0 183.0 217.0 891.5 5 1
5 Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study G New Delhi 151.0 156.0 168.0 181.0 234.0 890.0 4 -1
6 Loyola College of Social Sciences P Thiruvananthapuram 155.0 165.0 156.0 187.0 219.0 882.0 6 0
7 Department of Social Work, Christ University P Bangalore 115.0 167.5 165.0 196.0 218.0 861.5 7 0
8 Department of Sociology, BHU G Varanasi 161.0 162.0 143.0 178.0 205.0 849.0 8 0
9 Udaipur School of Social Work P Udaipur 145.0 159.5 154.0 163.0 201.0 822.5 9 0
10 Rajagiri College of Social Sciences P Rajagiri 145.0 148.5 139.0 186.0 201.0 819.5 10 0
11 BPHES' Centre For Studies In Rural Development, Institute Of Social Work & Research G Ahmednagar 145.0 152.5 145.0 162.0 210.0 814.5 11 0
12 School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya P Mangalore 125 152.5 157 169 206 809.5 12 0
13 Roda Mistry College of Social Work & Research Center P Hyderabad 115.0 140.7 145.0 159.0 219.0 778.7 13 0
14 Amity Institute of Social Sciences P Noida 70.0 133.5 145.0 169.0 221.0 738.5 14 0
15 Department of Social Work, Mizoram University G Mizoram 105 132.5 149 182 166 734.5 16 1
16 Nehru Arts & Science College P Coimbatore 90 134.5 142 167 180 713.5 15 -1
