Top Social Work Colleges In 2017

|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)
|P
|Mumbai
|171.0
|169.5
|174.0
|198.0
|231.0
|943.5
|1
|0
|2
|Department of Social Work, Delhi University
|G
|Delhi
|161.0
|174.0
|172.0
|184.0
|238.0
|929.0
|2
|0
|3
|Madras School of Social Work
|P
|Chennai
|150.0
|167.5
|161.0
|185.0
|251.0
|914.5
|3
|0
|4
|Faculty of Social Work (TMSU)
|G
|Baroda
|160.0
|165.5
|166.0
|183.0
|217.0
|891.5
|5
|1
|5
|Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study
|G
|New Delhi
|151.0
|156.0
|168.0
|181.0
|234.0
|890.0
|4
|-1
|6
|Loyola College of Social Sciences
|P
|Thiruvananthapuram
|155.0
|165.0
|156.0
|187.0
|219.0
|882.0
|6
|0
|7
|Department of Social Work, Christ University
|P
|Bangalore
|115.0
|167.5
|165.0
|196.0
|218.0
|861.5
|7
|0
|8
|Department of Sociology, BHU
|G
|Varanasi
|161.0
|162.0
|143.0
|178.0
|205.0
|849.0
|8
|0
|9
|Udaipur School of Social Work
|P
|Udaipur
|145.0
|159.5
|154.0
|163.0
|201.0
|822.5
|9
|0
|10
|Rajagiri College of Social Sciences
|P
|Rajagiri
|145.0
|148.5
|139.0
|186.0
|201.0
|819.5
|10
|0
|11
|BPHES' Centre For Studies In Rural Development, Institute Of Social Work & Research
|G
|Ahmednagar
|145.0
|152.5
|145.0
|162.0
|210.0
|814.5
|11
|0
|12
|School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya
|P
|Mangalore
|125
|152.5
|157
|169
|206
|809.5
|12
|0
|13
|Roda Mistry College of Social Work & Research Center
|P
|Hyderabad
|115.0
|140.7
|145.0
|159.0
|219.0
|778.7
|13
|0
|14
|Amity Institute of Social Sciences
|P
|Noida
|70.0
|133.5
|145.0
|169.0
|221.0
|738.5
|14
|0
|15
|Department of Social Work, Mizoram University
|G
|Mizoram
|105
|132.5
|149
|182
|166
|734.5
|16
|1
|16
|Nehru Arts & Science College
|P
|Coimbatore
|90
|134.5
|142
|167
|180
|713.5
|15
|-1
