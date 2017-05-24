Top Mass Comm Colleges In 2017

- Login | Register
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Milia Islamia
|G
|Delhi
|168
|176.0
|177.0
|221.0
|143.0
|885.0
|1
|0
|2
|Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication
|P
|Pune
|167
|169.0
|148.0
|238.0
|139.5
|861.5
|2
|0
|3
|Xavier Institute of Communications
|P
|Mumbai
|183
|161.0
|148.0
|182.0
|150.0
|824.0
|3
|0
|4
|Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|160
|180.8
|147.0
|208.0
|122.5
|818.3
|4
|NP
|5
|Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media
|P
|Bangalore
|135
|144.0
|155.0
|207.0
|129.0
|770.0
|5
|0
|6
|School Of Communication
|P
|Manipal
|129
|152.0
|153.0
|199.5
|136.0
|769.5
|6
|0
|7
|Social Communications Media Department, SCM Sophia
|P
|Mumbai
|170
|145.0
|137.0
|183.5
|126.0
|761.5
|7
|0
|8
|Manorama School of Communication
|P
|Kottayam
|130
|164.0
|108.0
|195.5
|132.0
|729.5
|8
|0
|9
|Amity School Of Communication
|P
|Noida
|125
|153.0
|133.0
|205.0
|122.0
|738.0
|9
|0
|10
|Institute Of Management Studies Noida
|P
|Noida
|124
|141.0
|127.0
|199.5
|130.5
|722.0
|11
|1
|11
|NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD)
|P
|Kolkata
|113
|170.0
|134.0
|186.0
|111.5
|714.5
|10
|-1
|12
|Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
|P
|Delhi
|113
|164.0
|135.0
|179.5
|116.0
|707.5
|12
|0
|13
|St. Joseph College Of Communication
|P
|Kottayam
|87
|115.0
|158.0
|190.0
|122.5
|672.5
|13
|NP
|14
|Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies - VIPS
|P
|Delhi
|111
|121.0
|125.0
|176.5
|109.1
|642.6
|Np
|-
|15
|School Of Mass Communication
|P
|Dehradun
|135
|129.0
|123.0
|150.5
|94.0
|631.5
|14
|-1
|16
|School of Art, Design & Media Studies
|P
|Greater Noida
|89
|108.0
|99.0
|121.5
|69.0
|486.5
|15
|NP
