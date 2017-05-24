The Magazine
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top Mass Comm Colleges In 2017

AJKMCRC, Symbiosis Pune, Xavier Mumbai top the list
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Milia Islamia G Delhi 168 176.0 177.0 221.0 143.0 885.0 1 0
2 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P Pune 167 169.0 148.0 238.0 139.5 861.5 2 0
3 Xavier Institute of Communications P Mumbai 183 161.0 148.0 182.0 150.0 824.0 3 0
4 Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad P Hyderabad 160 180.8 147.0 208.0 122.5 818.3 4 NP
5 Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media P Bangalore 135 144.0 155.0 207.0 129.0 770.0 5 0
6 School Of Communication P Manipal 129 152.0 153.0 199.5 136.0 769.5 6 0
7 Social Communications Media Department, SCM Sophia P Mumbai 170 145.0 137.0 183.5 126.0 761.5 7 0
8 Manorama School of Communication P Kottayam 130 164.0 108.0 195.5 132.0 729.5 8 0
9 Amity School Of Communication P Noida 125 153.0 133.0 205.0 122.0 738.0 9 0
10 Institute Of Management Studies Noida P Noida 124 141.0 127.0 199.5 130.5 722.0 11 1
11 NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD) P Kolkata 113 170.0 134.0 186.0 111.5 714.5 10 -1
12 Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication P Delhi 113 164.0 135.0 179.5 116.0 707.5 12 0
13 St. Joseph College Of Communication P Kottayam 87 115.0 158.0 190.0 122.5 672.5 13 NP
14 Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies - VIPS P Delhi 111 121.0 125.0 176.5 109.1 642.6 Np -
15 School Of Mass Communication P Dehradun 135 129.0 123.0 150.5 94.0 631.5 14 -1
16 School of Art, Design & Media Studies P Greater Noida 89 108.0 99.0 121.5 69.0 486.5 15 NP
Rank 2017 1
Name Of Institute A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Milia Islamia

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

168
Acedmic Excellence 176.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 177.0
Infrastructure 221.0
placement 143.0
Overall Score (1,000) 885.0
Rank 2016 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 2
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

167
Acedmic Excellence 169.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 148.0
Infrastructure 238.0
placement 139.5
Overall Score (1,000) 861.5
Rank 2016 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 3
Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Communications

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

183
Acedmic Excellence 161.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 148.0
Infrastructure 182.0
placement 150.0
Overall Score (1,000) 824.0
Rank 2016 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 4
Name Of Institute Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

160
Acedmic Excellence 180.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 147.0
Infrastructure 208.0
placement 122.5
Overall Score (1,000) 818.3
Rank 2016 4
Change NP
   
Rank 2017 5
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

135
Acedmic Excellence 144.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 155.0
Infrastructure 207.0
placement 129.0
Overall Score (1,000) 770.0
Rank 2016 5
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 6
Name Of Institute School Of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

129
Acedmic Excellence 152.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 153.0
Infrastructure 199.5
placement 136.0
Overall Score (1,000) 769.5
Rank 2016 6
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 7
Name Of Institute Social Communications Media Department, SCM Sophia

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

170
Acedmic Excellence 145.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 137.0
Infrastructure 183.5
placement 126.0
Overall Score (1,000) 761.5
Rank 2016 7
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 8
Name Of Institute Manorama School of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kottayam
Selection Process

130
Acedmic Excellence 164.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.0
Infrastructure 195.5
placement 132.0
Overall Score (1,000) 729.5
Rank 2016 8
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 9
Name Of Institute Amity School Of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

125
Acedmic Excellence 153.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 133.0
Infrastructure 205.0
placement 122.0
Overall Score (1,000) 738.0
Rank 2016 9
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 10
Name Of Institute Institute Of Management Studies Noida

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

124
Acedmic Excellence 141.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 127.0
Infrastructure 199.5
placement 130.5
Overall Score (1,000) 722.0
Rank 2016 11
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 11
Name Of Institute NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kolkata
Selection Process

113
Acedmic Excellence 170.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.0
Infrastructure 186.0
placement 111.5
Overall Score (1,000) 714.5
Rank 2016 10
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 12
Name Of Institute Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

113
Acedmic Excellence 164.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 135.0
Infrastructure 179.5
placement 116.0
Overall Score (1,000) 707.5
Rank 2016 12
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 13
Name Of Institute St. Joseph College Of Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kottayam
Selection Process

87
Acedmic Excellence 115.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 158.0
Infrastructure 190.0
placement 122.5
Overall Score (1,000) 672.5
Rank 2016 13
Change NP
   
Rank 2017 14
Name Of Institute Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies - VIPS

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

111
Acedmic Excellence 121.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 125.0
Infrastructure 176.5
placement 109.1
Overall Score (1,000) 642.6
Rank 2016 Np
Change -
   
Rank 2017 15
Name Of Institute School Of Mass Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

135
Acedmic Excellence 129.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 123.0
Infrastructure 150.5
placement 94.0
Overall Score (1,000) 631.5
Rank 2016 14
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 16
Name Of Institute School of Art, Design & Media Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Greater Noida
Selection Process

89
Acedmic Excellence 108.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 99.0
Infrastructure 121.5
placement 69.0
Overall Score (1,000) 486.5
Rank 2016 15
Change NP
   
READ MORE IN:
Education Best Professional Institutes Outlook Ranks Opinion Polls Rankings & Stats Media Business Opinion Polls Cover Stories
Next Story : Top Dental Colleges In 2017
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
Related

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters