Top Fashion Technology Colleges In 2017

|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|NIFT
|G
|Delhi
|188.5
|163.6
|216
|158.1
|165.9
|892.1
|1
|0
|2
|NIFT
|G
|Navi Mumbai
|162.5
|144.4
|200.1
|203
|173.3
|883.3
|2
|0
|3
|NIFT
|G
|Bangalore
|165.8
|151.4
|172.8
|177.7
|150.2
|817.7
|3
|0
|4
|Pearl Academy
|P
|Delhi
|133.3
|146.2
|202.4
|166
|165.9
|813.6
|4
|0
|5
|NIFT
|G
|Chennai
|152.8
|133.8
|166
|175.7
|161.7
|789.9
|5
|0
|6
|NIFT
|G
|Patna
|84.5
|161.2
|188.7
|183.5
|156.5
|774.4
|6
|0
|7
|NIFT
|G
|Kolkata
|126.8
|143.3
|179.6
|183.5
|134.9
|768.1
|10
|3
|8
|NIFT
|G
|Hyderabad
|159.3
|148.5
|127.3
|162
|140.2
|737.3
|7
|-1
|9
|NIFT
|G
|Mohali
|169
|140.9
|145.5
|152.3
|126
|733.7
|8
|-1
|10
|NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion
|P
|Tirupur
|162.5
|129.3
|131.9
|162
|139.7
|725.4
|9
|-1
|11
|Pearl Academy
|P
|Jaipur
|94.3
|135.7
|184.2
|154.2
|149.1
|717.5
|13
|2
|12
|NIFT
|G
|Bhubaneswar
|78
|143.8
|154.6
|175.7
|161.7
|713.9
|NP
|-
|13
|Army Institute Of Fashion & Design
|P
|Bangalore
|136.5
|128.8
|125.1
|167.9
|154.4
|712.6
|15
|2
|14
|Vogue Institute Of Fashion Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|113.8
|143.8
|118.2
|160.1
|169.1
|705
|14
|0
|15
|School of Fashion Technology
|G
|Pune
|146.3
|128.2
|116
|132.8
|144.9
|668
|12
|-3
|16
|Amity School Of Fashion Technology
|P
|Noida
|97.5
|138.6
|109.1
|158.1
|142.8
|646.2
|11
|-5
|17
|NIFT
|P
|Kannur
|108.9
|125.3
|141
|166
|105
|646.1
|NP
|-
|18
|Rachana Sansad
|P
|Mumbai
|149.5
|124.7
|97.77
|124.95
|112.35
|609.27
|16
|-2
|19
|Nehru Arts & Science College *
|P
|Coimbatore
|130.4
|109
|77.3
|183.5
|106.1
|606.3
|17
|-2
|20
|Symbiosis Institute Of Design *
|P
|Pune
|102.2
|131.7
|111.4
|144.4
|95.9
|585.5
|18
|-2
|21
|School of Art Design & Media Studies *
|P
|Greater Noida
|95.5
|110.2
|81.9
|164
|44.1
|495.6
|19
|-2
|22
|CFDM-College of Fashion Design & Merchandising
|P
|Sikar
|61.8
|91.6
|100
|136.7
|44.1
|434.2
|NP
|-
