05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top Fashion Technology Colleges In 2017

As always National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) tops the chart with Delhi's Pearl Academy in the top five...
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 NIFT G Delhi 188.5 163.6 216 158.1 165.9 892.1 1 0
2 NIFT G Navi Mumbai 162.5 144.4 200.1 203 173.3 883.3 2 0
3 NIFT G Bangalore 165.8 151.4 172.8 177.7 150.2 817.7 3 0
4 Pearl Academy P Delhi 133.3 146.2 202.4 166 165.9 813.6 4 0
5 NIFT G Chennai 152.8 133.8 166 175.7 161.7 789.9 5 0
6 NIFT G Patna 84.5 161.2 188.7 183.5 156.5 774.4 6 0
7 NIFT G Kolkata 126.8 143.3 179.6 183.5 134.9 768.1 10 3
8 NIFT G Hyderabad 159.3 148.5 127.3 162 140.2 737.3 7 -1
9 NIFT G Mohali 169 140.9 145.5 152.3 126 733.7 8 -1
10 NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion P Tirupur 162.5 129.3 131.9 162 139.7 725.4 9 -1
11 Pearl Academy P Jaipur 94.3 135.7 184.2 154.2 149.1 717.5 13 2
12 NIFT G Bhubaneswar 78 143.8 154.6 175.7 161.7 713.9 NP -
13 Army Institute Of Fashion & Design P Bangalore 136.5 128.8 125.1 167.9 154.4 712.6 15 2
14 Vogue Institute Of Fashion Technology P Bangalore 113.8 143.8 118.2 160.1 169.1 705 14 0
15 School of Fashion Technology G Pune 146.3 128.2 116 132.8 144.9 668 12 -3
16 Amity School Of Fashion Technology P Noida 97.5 138.6 109.1 158.1 142.8 646.2 11 -5
17 NIFT P Kannur 108.9 125.3 141 166 105 646.1 NP -
18 Rachana Sansad P Mumbai 149.5 124.7 97.77 124.95 112.35 609.27 16 -2
19 Nehru Arts & Science College * P Coimbatore 130.4 109 77.3 183.5 106.1 606.3 17 -2
20 Symbiosis Institute Of Design * P Pune 102.2 131.7 111.4 144.4 95.9 585.5 18 -2
21 School of Art Design & Media Studies * P Greater Noida 95.5 110.2 81.9 164 44.1 495.6 19 -2
22 CFDM-College of Fashion Design & Merchandising P Sikar 61.8 91.6 100 136.7 44.1 434.2 NP -
