Top Dental Colleges In 2017

Rank 2017 Name of Institute P: Pvt

G: Govt City Selection Process Acadmic

excellence Personality Devt & indel interface Infrastructure Placement Overall

score

(1,000) Rank 2016 Change 1 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences G Delhi 194.0 175.0 206.9 158.5 158.6 893.0 1 0 2 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Manipal 165.0 175.3 185.8 160.5 158.6 845.1 2 0 3 Government Dental College & Hospital G Mumbai 166.0 176.0 202.3 142.0 137.1 823.5 3 0 4 Nair Hospital Dental College* G Mumbai 172.0 175.0 178.0 126.0 154.0 805.0 4 0 5 Government Dental College & Research Institute G Bangalore 181.0 163.0 176.3 135.0 140.0 795.3 5 0 6 Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University G Lucknow 144.0 160.0 177.0 163.0 144.3 788.3 6 0 7 Christian Dental College P Ludhiana 172.0 164.0 159.5 148.5 131.4 775.4 7 0 8 SDM College of Dental Sciences P Dharwad 155.0 160.0 185.3 134.5 137.1 772.0 10 2 9 Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science G Rohtak 158.0 162.0 167.3 137.0 147.1 771.4 9 0 10 Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital G Kolkata 181.0 155.0 166.9 132.0 135.7 770.6 8 -2 11 Sri Ramachandra University P Chennai 132.0 148.0 178.8 149.5 155.7 764.0 11 0 12 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Mangalore 155 156 177.85 144 127.14 759.99 13 1 13 Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College G Bangalore 135.0 151.0 169.2 151.0 140.0 746.2 14 1 14 SRM Dental College P Chennai 145.0 150.8 167.3 154.0 128.6 745.7 15 1 15 Bapuji Dental College & Hospital P Davangere 142 140 176.92 145.5 130 734.42 12 -3 16 Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU* P Varanasi 150 147 162 142 130 731 16 0 17 A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science P Mangalore 139 135 158.74 153.5 131.43 717.67 24 7 18 College Of Dental Sciences P Davangere 150 160 164.82 122 120 716.82 20 2 19 Government Dental College & Hospital G Aurangabad 156 141 160.74 118 128.57 704.31 19 0 20 Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences P Coorg 143 157 163.33 116 124.29 703.62 21 1 21 Government Dental College & Hospital G Nagpur 160 145 132.01 125.5 132.86 695.37 17 -4 22 Sri Hasanamba Dental College & Hospital P Hassan 145 147 147 97 158 694 26 4 23 Army College of Dental Sciences P Secunderabad 155 125 159.05 125 128.57 692.62 18 -5 24 The Oxford Dental College P Bangalore 153 136 153.31 120 128.57 690.88 22 -2 25 Manav Rachna Dental College* P Faridabad 147 151 151.2 115.5 126 690.7 29 4 26 Karnavati School Of Dentistry* P Gandhinagar 148 128 145.2 136 132 689.2 30 4 27 Faculty Of Dentistry P Delhi 152 156 145 122 111.4 686.4 32 5 28 Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital G Chandigarh 142 155 146.99 119 120 682.99 23 -5 29 I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre P Greater Noida 150 136 137.44 129.5 125.71 678.65 Np - 30 JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathrishwara)* P Mysore 155 171 121.9 98 131.4 677.3 33 3 31 Institute Of Dental Sciences P Bhubaneswar 145 143.08 151.67 113 114.29 667.04 27 -4 32 School Of Dental Sciences P Greater Noida 158 159 115.55 129.5 101.43 663.48 25 -7 33 Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (Dental College & Hospital) P Sangli 150 166 115.82 123.5 102.86 658.18 31 -2 34 Babu Banarasi College Of Dental Sciences P Lucknow 155 122 136.67 112 131.43 657.10 28 -6 35 D.A.Pandu Memorial R.V.Dental College P Bangalore 150 140 135.68 115.5 95.71 636.89 34 -1 36 Rungta College Of Dental Sciences & Research P Bhilai 140 161 114.09 99 118.57 632.66 Np - 37 Bhojia Dental College & Hospital P Baddi 142 100 117.44 109 91.43 559.87 Np -

Rank 2017 1 Name Of Institute Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt G City Delhi Selection Process 194.0 Acedmic Excellence 175.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 206.9 Infrastructure 158.5 placement 158.6 Overall Score (1,000) 893.0 Rank 2016 1 Change 0 Rank 2017 2 Name Of Institute Manipal College of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Manipal Selection Process 165.0 Acedmic Excellence 175.3 Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.8 Infrastructure 160.5 placement 158.6 Overall Score (1,000) 845.1 Rank 2016 2 Change 0 Rank 2017 3 Name Of Institute Government Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process 166.0 Acedmic Excellence 176.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 202.3 Infrastructure 142.0 placement 137.1 Overall Score (1,000) 823.5 Rank 2016 3 Change 0 Rank 2017 4 Name Of Institute Nair Hospital Dental College* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process 172.0 Acedmic Excellence 175.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 178.0 Infrastructure 126.0 placement 154.0 Overall Score (1,000) 805.0 Rank 2016 4 Change 0 Rank 2017 5 Name Of Institute Government Dental College & Research Institute P:Pvt G:Govt G City Bangalore Selection Process 181.0 Acedmic Excellence 163.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 176.3 Infrastructure 135.0 placement 140.0 Overall Score (1,000) 795.3 Rank 2016 5 Change 0 Rank 2017 6 Name Of Institute Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University P:Pvt G:Govt G City Lucknow Selection Process 144.0 Acedmic Excellence 160.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 177.0 Infrastructure 163.0 placement 144.3 Overall Score (1,000) 788.3 Rank 2016 6 Change 0 Rank 2017 7 Name Of Institute Christian Dental College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ludhiana Selection Process 172.0 Acedmic Excellence 164.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 159.5 Infrastructure 148.5 placement 131.4 Overall Score (1,000) 775.4 Rank 2016 7 Change 0 Rank 2017 8 Name Of Institute SDM College of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Dharwad Selection Process 155.0 Acedmic Excellence 160.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.3 Infrastructure 134.5 placement 137.1 Overall Score (1,000) 772.0 Rank 2016 10 Change 2 Rank 2017 9 Name Of Institute Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science P:Pvt G:Govt G City Rohtak Selection Process 158.0 Acedmic Excellence 162.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 167.3 Infrastructure 137.0 placement 147.1 Overall Score (1,000) 771.4 Rank 2016 9 Change 0 Rank 2017 10 Name Of Institute Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt G City Kolkata Selection Process 181.0 Acedmic Excellence 155.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 166.9 Infrastructure 132.0 placement 135.7 Overall Score (1,000) 770.6 Rank 2016 8 Change -2 Rank 2017 11 Name Of Institute Sri Ramachandra University P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 132.0 Acedmic Excellence 148.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 178.8 Infrastructure 149.5 placement 155.7 Overall Score (1,000) 764.0 Rank 2016 11 Change 0 Rank 2017 12 Name Of Institute Manipal College of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mangalore Selection Process 155 Acedmic Excellence 156 Personality Development & Indel Interface 177.85 Infrastructure 144 placement 127.14 Overall Score (1,000) 759.99 Rank 2016 13 Change 1 Rank 2017 13 Name Of Institute Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt G City Bangalore Selection Process 135.0 Acedmic Excellence 151.0 Personality Development & Indel Interface 169.2 Infrastructure 151.0 placement 140.0 Overall Score (1,000) 746.2 Rank 2016 14 Change 1 Rank 2017 14 Name Of Institute SRM Dental College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 145.0 Acedmic Excellence 150.8 Personality Development & Indel Interface 167.3 Infrastructure 154.0 placement 128.6 Overall Score (1,000) 745.7 Rank 2016 15 Change 1 Rank 2017 15 Name Of Institute Bapuji Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt P City Davangere Selection Process 142 Acedmic Excellence 140 Personality Development & Indel Interface 176.92 Infrastructure 145.5 placement 130 Overall Score (1,000) 734.42 Rank 2016 12 Change -3 Rank 2017 16 Name Of Institute Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Varanasi Selection Process 150 Acedmic Excellence 147 Personality Development & Indel Interface 162 Infrastructure 142 placement 130 Overall Score (1,000) 731 Rank 2016 16 Change 0 Rank 2017 17 Name Of Institute A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mangalore Selection Process 139 Acedmic Excellence 135 Personality Development & Indel Interface 158.74 Infrastructure 153.5 placement 131.43 Overall Score (1,000) 717.67 Rank 2016 24 Change 7 Rank 2017 18 Name Of Institute College Of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Davangere Selection Process 150 Acedmic Excellence 160 Personality Development & Indel Interface 164.82 Infrastructure 122 placement 120 Overall Score (1,000) 716.82 Rank 2016 20 Change 2 Rank 2017 19 Name Of Institute Government Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt G City Aurangabad Selection Process 156 Acedmic Excellence 141 Personality Development & Indel Interface 160.74 Infrastructure 118 placement 128.57 Overall Score (1,000) 704.31 Rank 2016 19 Change 0 Rank 2017 20 Name Of Institute Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Coorg Selection Process 143 Acedmic Excellence 157 Personality Development & Indel Interface 163.33 Infrastructure 116 placement 124.29 Overall Score (1,000) 703.62 Rank 2016 21 Change 1 Rank 2017 21 Name Of Institute Government Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt G City Nagpur Selection Process 160 Acedmic Excellence 145 Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.01 Infrastructure 125.5 placement 132.86 Overall Score (1,000) 695.37 Rank 2016 17 Change -4 Rank 2017 22 Name Of Institute Sri Hasanamba Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hassan Selection Process 145 Acedmic Excellence 147 Personality Development & Indel Interface 147 Infrastructure 97 placement 158 Overall Score (1,000) 694 Rank 2016 26 Change 4 Rank 2017 23 Name Of Institute Army College of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Secunderabad Selection Process 155 Acedmic Excellence 125 Personality Development & Indel Interface 159.05 Infrastructure 125 placement 128.57 Overall Score (1,000) 692.62 Rank 2016 18 Change -5 Rank 2017 24 Name Of Institute The Oxford Dental College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 153 Acedmic Excellence 136 Personality Development & Indel Interface 153.31 Infrastructure 120 placement 128.57 Overall Score (1,000) 690.88 Rank 2016 22 Change -2 Rank 2017 25 Name Of Institute Manav Rachna Dental College* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Faridabad Selection Process 147 Acedmic Excellence 151 Personality Development & Indel Interface 151.2 Infrastructure 115.5 placement 126 Overall Score (1,000) 690.7 Rank 2016 29 Change 4 Rank 2017 26 Name Of Institute Karnavati School Of Dentistry* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Gandhinagar Selection Process 148 Acedmic Excellence 128 Personality Development & Indel Interface 145.2 Infrastructure 136 placement 132 Overall Score (1,000) 689.2 Rank 2016 30 Change 4 Rank 2017 27 Name Of Institute Faculty Of Dentistry P:Pvt G:Govt P City Delhi Selection Process 152 Acedmic Excellence 156 Personality Development & Indel Interface 145 Infrastructure 122 placement 111.4 Overall Score (1,000) 686.4 Rank 2016 32 Change 5 Rank 2017 28 Name Of Institute Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt G City Chandigarh Selection Process 142 Acedmic Excellence 155 Personality Development & Indel Interface 146.99 Infrastructure 119 placement 120 Overall Score (1,000) 682.99 Rank 2016 23 Change -5 Rank 2017 29 Name Of Institute I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre P:Pvt G:Govt P City Greater Noida Selection Process 150 Acedmic Excellence 136 Personality Development & Indel Interface 137.44 Infrastructure 129.5 placement 125.71 Overall Score (1,000) 678.65 Rank 2016 Np Change - Rank 2017 30 Name Of Institute JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathrishwara)* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mysore Selection Process 155 Acedmic Excellence 171 Personality Development & Indel Interface 121.9 Infrastructure 98 placement 131.4 Overall Score (1,000) 677.3 Rank 2016 33 Change 3 Rank 2017 31 Name Of Institute Institute Of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhubaneswar Selection Process 145 Acedmic Excellence 143.08 Personality Development & Indel Interface 151.67 Infrastructure 113 placement 114.29 Overall Score (1,000) 667.04 Rank 2016 27 Change -4 Rank 2017 32 Name Of Institute School Of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Greater Noida Selection Process 158 Acedmic Excellence 159 Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.55 Infrastructure 129.5 placement 101.43 Overall Score (1,000) 663.48 Rank 2016 25 Change -7 Rank 2017 33 Name Of Institute Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (Dental College & Hospital) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Sangli Selection Process 150 Acedmic Excellence 166 Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.82 Infrastructure 123.5 placement 102.86 Overall Score (1,000) 658.18 Rank 2016 31 Change -2 Rank 2017 34 Name Of Institute Babu Banarasi College Of Dental Sciences P:Pvt G:Govt P City Lucknow Selection Process 155 Acedmic Excellence 122 Personality Development & Indel Interface 136.67 Infrastructure 112 placement 131.43 Overall Score (1,000) 657.10 Rank 2016 28 Change -6 Rank 2017 35 Name Of Institute D.A.Pandu Memorial R.V.Dental College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 150 Acedmic Excellence 140 Personality Development & Indel Interface 135.68 Infrastructure 115.5 placement 95.71 Overall Score (1,000) 636.89 Rank 2016 34 Change -1 Rank 2017 36 Name Of Institute Rungta College Of Dental Sciences & Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhilai Selection Process 140 Acedmic Excellence 161 Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.09 Infrastructure 99 placement 118.57 Overall Score (1,000) 632.66 Rank 2016 Np Change - Rank 2017 37 Name Of Institute Bhojia Dental College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt P City Baddi Selection Process 142 Acedmic Excellence 100 Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.44 Infrastructure 109 placement 91.43 Overall Score (1,000) 559.87 Rank 2016 Np Change -

1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered; 2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; and 3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off. NR: Not Ranked