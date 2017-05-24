Top Dental Colleges In 2017

- Login | Register
- Current Issue
- National
- International
- Business
- Most Read
- Features
- Regulars
- Sports
- Books
- Back Issues
- Follow
-
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|G
|Delhi
|194.0
|175.0
|206.9
|158.5
|158.6
|893.0
|1
|0
|2
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Manipal
|165.0
|175.3
|185.8
|160.5
|158.6
|845.1
|2
|0
|3
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Mumbai
|166.0
|176.0
|202.3
|142.0
|137.1
|823.5
|3
|0
|4
|Nair Hospital Dental College*
|G
|Mumbai
|172.0
|175.0
|178.0
|126.0
|154.0
|805.0
|4
|0
|5
|Government Dental College & Research Institute
|G
|Bangalore
|181.0
|163.0
|176.3
|135.0
|140.0
|795.3
|5
|0
|6
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University
|G
|Lucknow
|144.0
|160.0
|177.0
|163.0
|144.3
|788.3
|6
|0
|7
|Christian Dental College
|P
|Ludhiana
|172.0
|164.0
|159.5
|148.5
|131.4
|775.4
|7
|0
|8
|SDM College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Dharwad
|155.0
|160.0
|185.3
|134.5
|137.1
|772.0
|10
|2
|9
|Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science
|G
|Rohtak
|158.0
|162.0
|167.3
|137.0
|147.1
|771.4
|9
|0
|10
|Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Kolkata
|181.0
|155.0
|166.9
|132.0
|135.7
|770.6
|8
|-2
|11
|Sri Ramachandra University
|P
|Chennai
|132.0
|148.0
|178.8
|149.5
|155.7
|764.0
|11
|0
|12
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Mangalore
|155
|156
|177.85
|144
|127.14
|759.99
|13
|1
|13
|Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College
|G
|Bangalore
|135.0
|151.0
|169.2
|151.0
|140.0
|746.2
|14
|1
|14
|SRM Dental College
|P
|Chennai
|145.0
|150.8
|167.3
|154.0
|128.6
|745.7
|15
|1
|15
|Bapuji Dental College & Hospital
|P
|Davangere
|142
|140
|176.92
|145.5
|130
|734.42
|12
|-3
|16
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU*
|P
|Varanasi
|150
|147
|162
|142
|130
|731
|16
|0
|17
|A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science
|P
|Mangalore
|139
|135
|158.74
|153.5
|131.43
|717.67
|24
|7
|18
|College Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Davangere
|150
|160
|164.82
|122
|120
|716.82
|20
|2
|19
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Aurangabad
|156
|141
|160.74
|118
|128.57
|704.31
|19
|0
|20
|Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Coorg
|143
|157
|163.33
|116
|124.29
|703.62
|21
|1
|21
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Nagpur
|160
|145
|132.01
|125.5
|132.86
|695.37
|17
|-4
|22
|Sri Hasanamba Dental College & Hospital
|P
|Hassan
|145
|147
|147
|97
|158
|694
|26
|4
|23
|Army College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Secunderabad
|155
|125
|159.05
|125
|128.57
|692.62
|18
|-5
|24
|The Oxford Dental College
|P
|Bangalore
|153
|136
|153.31
|120
|128.57
|690.88
|22
|-2
|25
|Manav Rachna Dental College*
|P
|Faridabad
|147
|151
|151.2
|115.5
|126
|690.7
|29
|4
|26
|Karnavati School Of Dentistry*
|P
|Gandhinagar
|148
|128
|145.2
|136
|132
|689.2
|30
|4
|27
|Faculty Of Dentistry
|P
|Delhi
|152
|156
|145
|122
|111.4
|686.4
|32
|5
|28
|Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital
|G
|Chandigarh
|142
|155
|146.99
|119
|120
|682.99
|23
|-5
|29
|I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre
|P
|Greater Noida
|150
|136
|137.44
|129.5
|125.71
|678.65
|Np
|-
|30
|JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathrishwara)*
|P
|Mysore
|155
|171
|121.9
|98
|131.4
|677.3
|33
|3
|31
|Institute Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|145
|143.08
|151.67
|113
|114.29
|667.04
|27
|-4
|32
|School Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Greater Noida
|158
|159
|115.55
|129.5
|101.43
|663.48
|25
|-7
|33
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (Dental College & Hospital)
|P
|Sangli
|150
|166
|115.82
|123.5
|102.86
|658.18
|31
|-2
|34
|Babu Banarasi College Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Lucknow
|155
|122
|136.67
|112
|131.43
|657.10
|28
|-6
|35
|D.A.Pandu Memorial R.V.Dental College
|P
|Bangalore
|150
|140
|135.68
|115.5
|95.71
|636.89
|34
|-1
|36
|Rungta College Of Dental Sciences & Research
|P
|Bhilai
|140
|161
|114.09
|99
|118.57
|632.66
|Np
|-
|37
|Bhojia Dental College & Hospital
|P
|Baddi
|142
|100
|117.44
|109
|91.43
|559.87
|Np
|-
|Rank 2017
|1
|Name Of Institute
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
194.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|175.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|206.9
|Infrastructure
|158.5
|placement
|158.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|893.0
|Rank 2016
|1
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|2
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Manipal
|Selection Process
|
165.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|175.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|185.8
|Infrastructure
|160.5
|placement
|158.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|845.1
|Rank 2016
|2
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|3
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
166.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|176.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|202.3
|Infrastructure
|142.0
|placement
|137.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|823.5
|Rank 2016
|3
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|4
|Name Of Institute
|Nair Hospital Dental College*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
172.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|175.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|178.0
|Infrastructure
|126.0
|placement
|154.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|805.0
|Rank 2016
|4
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Research Institute
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
181.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|163.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|176.3
|Infrastructure
|135.0
|placement
|140.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|795.3
|Rank 2016
|5
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|6
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Lucknow
|Selection Process
|
144.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|160.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|177.0
|Infrastructure
|163.0
|placement
|144.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|788.3
|Rank 2016
|6
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|7
|Name Of Institute
|Christian Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ludhiana
|Selection Process
|
172.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|164.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|159.5
|Infrastructure
|148.5
|placement
|131.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|775.4
|Rank 2016
|7
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|8
|Name Of Institute
|SDM College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dharwad
|Selection Process
|
155.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|160.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|185.3
|Infrastructure
|134.5
|placement
|137.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|772.0
|Rank 2016
|10
|Change
|2
|Rank 2017
|9
|Name Of Institute
|Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Rohtak
|Selection Process
|
158.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|162.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|167.3
|Infrastructure
|137.0
|placement
|147.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|771.4
|Rank 2016
|9
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|10
|Name Of Institute
|Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kolkata
|Selection Process
|
181.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|155.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|166.9
|Infrastructure
|132.0
|placement
|135.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|770.6
|Rank 2016
|8
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2017
|11
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Ramachandra University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
132.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|148.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|178.8
|Infrastructure
|149.5
|placement
|155.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|764.0
|Rank 2016
|11
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|12
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|156
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|177.85
|Infrastructure
|144
|placement
|127.14
|Overall Score (1,000)
|759.99
|Rank 2016
|13
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|13
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
135.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|151.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|169.2
|Infrastructure
|151.0
|placement
|140.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|746.2
|Rank 2016
|14
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|14
|Name Of Institute
|SRM Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
145.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|150.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|167.3
|Infrastructure
|154.0
|placement
|128.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|745.7
|Rank 2016
|15
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Bapuji Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Davangere
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|140
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|176.92
|Infrastructure
|145.5
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|734.42
|Rank 2016
|12
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2017
|16
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Varanasi
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|147
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|162
|Infrastructure
|142
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|731
|Rank 2016
|16
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|17
|Name Of Institute
|A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
139
|Acedmic Excellence
|135
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|158.74
|Infrastructure
|153.5
|placement
|131.43
|Overall Score (1,000)
|717.67
|Rank 2016
|24
|Change
|7
|Rank 2017
|18
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Davangere
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|160
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|164.82
|Infrastructure
|122
|placement
|120
|Overall Score (1,000)
|716.82
|Rank 2016
|20
|Change
|2
|Rank 2017
|19
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Aurangabad
|Selection Process
|
156
|Acedmic Excellence
|141
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|160.74
|Infrastructure
|118
|placement
|128.57
|Overall Score (1,000)
|704.31
|Rank 2016
|19
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|20
|Name Of Institute
|Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Coorg
|Selection Process
|
143
|Acedmic Excellence
|157
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|163.33
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|124.29
|Overall Score (1,000)
|703.62
|Rank 2016
|21
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|21
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Nagpur
|Selection Process
|
160
|Acedmic Excellence
|145
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|132.01
|Infrastructure
|125.5
|placement
|132.86
|Overall Score (1,000)
|695.37
|Rank 2016
|17
|Change
|-4
|Rank 2017
|22
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Hasanamba Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hassan
|Selection Process
|
145
|Acedmic Excellence
|147
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|147
|Infrastructure
|97
|placement
|158
|Overall Score (1,000)
|694
|Rank 2016
|26
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|23
|Name Of Institute
|Army College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Secunderabad
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|125
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|159.05
|Infrastructure
|125
|placement
|128.57
|Overall Score (1,000)
|692.62
|Rank 2016
|18
|Change
|-5
|Rank 2017
|24
|Name Of Institute
|The Oxford Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
153
|Acedmic Excellence
|136
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|153.31
|Infrastructure
|120
|placement
|128.57
|Overall Score (1,000)
|690.88
|Rank 2016
|22
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2017
|25
|Name Of Institute
|Manav Rachna Dental College*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Faridabad
|Selection Process
|
147
|Acedmic Excellence
|151
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|151.2
|Infrastructure
|115.5
|placement
|126
|Overall Score (1,000)
|690.7
|Rank 2016
|29
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|26
|Name Of Institute
|Karnavati School Of Dentistry*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Gandhinagar
|Selection Process
|
148
|Acedmic Excellence
|128
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|145.2
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|132
|Overall Score (1,000)
|689.2
|Rank 2016
|30
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|27
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dentistry
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
152
|Acedmic Excellence
|156
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|145
|Infrastructure
|122
|placement
|111.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|686.4
|Rank 2016
|32
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|28
|Name Of Institute
|Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Chandigarh
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|155
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|146.99
|Infrastructure
|119
|placement
|120
|Overall Score (1,000)
|682.99
|Rank 2016
|23
|Change
|-5
|Rank 2017
|29
|Name Of Institute
|I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Greater Noida
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|136
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|137.44
|Infrastructure
|129.5
|placement
|125.71
|Overall Score (1,000)
|678.65
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|-
|Rank 2017
|30
|Name Of Institute
|JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathrishwara)*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mysore
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|171
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|121.9
|Infrastructure
|98
|placement
|131.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|677.3
|Rank 2016
|33
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|31
|Name Of Institute
|Institute Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhubaneswar
|Selection Process
|
145
|Acedmic Excellence
|143.08
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|151.67
|Infrastructure
|113
|placement
|114.29
|Overall Score (1,000)
|667.04
|Rank 2016
|27
|Change
|-4
|Rank 2017
|32
|Name Of Institute
|School Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Greater Noida
|Selection Process
|
158
|Acedmic Excellence
|159
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|115.55
|Infrastructure
|129.5
|placement
|101.43
|Overall Score (1,000)
|663.48
|Rank 2016
|25
|Change
|-7
|Rank 2017
|33
|Name Of Institute
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (Dental College & Hospital)
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Sangli
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|166
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|115.82
|Infrastructure
|123.5
|placement
|102.86
|Overall Score (1,000)
|658.18
|Rank 2016
|31
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2017
|34
|Name Of Institute
|Babu Banarasi College Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Lucknow
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|122
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|136.67
|Infrastructure
|112
|placement
|131.43
|Overall Score (1,000)
|657.10
|Rank 2016
|28
|Change
|-6
|Rank 2017
|35
|Name Of Institute
|D.A.Pandu Memorial R.V.Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|140
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|135.68
|Infrastructure
|115.5
|placement
|95.71
|Overall Score (1,000)
|636.89
|Rank 2016
|34
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|36
|Name Of Institute
|Rungta College Of Dental Sciences & Research
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhilai
|Selection Process
|
140
|Acedmic Excellence
|161
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114.09
|Infrastructure
|99
|placement
|118.57
|Overall Score (1,000)
|632.66
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|-
|Rank 2017
|37
|Name Of Institute
|Bhojia Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Baddi
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|100
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117.44
|Infrastructure
|109
|placement
|91.43
|Overall Score (1,000)
|559.87
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|-
1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered; 2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; and 3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off. NR: Not Ranked
Post a Comment