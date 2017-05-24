The Magazine
05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top Dental Colleges In 2017

In dentistry, Delhi's Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences score distinction
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences G Delhi 194.0 175.0 206.9 158.5 158.6 893.0 1 0
2 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Manipal 165.0 175.3 185.8 160.5 158.6 845.1 2 0
3 Government Dental College & Hospital G Mumbai 166.0 176.0 202.3 142.0 137.1 823.5 3 0
4 Nair Hospital Dental College* G Mumbai 172.0 175.0 178.0 126.0 154.0 805.0 4 0
5 Government Dental College & Research Institute G Bangalore 181.0 163.0 176.3 135.0 140.0 795.3 5 0
6 Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University G Lucknow 144.0 160.0 177.0 163.0 144.3 788.3 6 0
7 Christian Dental College P Ludhiana 172.0 164.0 159.5 148.5 131.4 775.4 7 0
8 SDM College of Dental Sciences P Dharwad 155.0 160.0 185.3 134.5 137.1 772.0 10 2
9 Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science G Rohtak 158.0 162.0 167.3 137.0 147.1 771.4 9 0
10 Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital G Kolkata 181.0 155.0 166.9 132.0 135.7 770.6 8 -2
11 Sri Ramachandra University P Chennai 132.0 148.0 178.8 149.5 155.7 764.0 11 0
12 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Mangalore 155 156 177.85 144 127.14 759.99 13 1
13 Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College G Bangalore 135.0 151.0 169.2 151.0 140.0 746.2 14 1
14 SRM Dental College P Chennai 145.0 150.8 167.3 154.0 128.6 745.7 15 1
15 Bapuji Dental College & Hospital P Davangere 142 140 176.92 145.5 130 734.42 12 -3
16 Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU* P Varanasi 150 147 162 142 130 731 16 0
17 A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science P Mangalore 139 135 158.74 153.5 131.43 717.67 24 7
18 College Of Dental Sciences P Davangere 150 160 164.82 122 120 716.82 20 2
19 Government Dental College & Hospital G Aurangabad 156 141 160.74 118 128.57 704.31 19 0
20 Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences P Coorg 143 157 163.33 116 124.29 703.62 21 1
21 Government Dental College & Hospital G Nagpur 160 145 132.01 125.5 132.86 695.37 17 -4
22 Sri Hasanamba Dental College & Hospital P Hassan 145 147 147 97 158 694 26 4
23 Army College of Dental Sciences P Secunderabad 155 125 159.05 125 128.57 692.62 18 -5
24 The Oxford Dental College P Bangalore 153 136 153.31 120 128.57 690.88 22 -2
25 Manav Rachna Dental College* P Faridabad 147 151 151.2 115.5 126 690.7 29 4
26 Karnavati School Of Dentistry* P Gandhinagar 148 128 145.2 136 132 689.2 30 4
27 Faculty Of Dentistry P Delhi 152 156 145 122 111.4 686.4 32 5
28 Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital G Chandigarh 142 155 146.99 119 120 682.99 23 -5
29 I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre P Greater Noida 150 136 137.44 129.5 125.71 678.65 Np -
30 JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathrishwara)* P Mysore 155 171 121.9 98 131.4 677.3 33 3
31 Institute Of Dental Sciences P Bhubaneswar 145 143.08 151.67 113 114.29 667.04 27 -4
32 School Of Dental Sciences P Greater Noida 158 159 115.55 129.5 101.43 663.48 25 -7
33 Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University (Dental College & Hospital) P Sangli 150 166 115.82 123.5 102.86 658.18 31 -2
34 Babu Banarasi College Of Dental Sciences P Lucknow 155 122 136.67 112 131.43 657.10 28 -6
35 D.A.Pandu Memorial R.V.Dental College P Bangalore 150 140 135.68 115.5 95.71 636.89 34 -1
36 Rungta College Of Dental Sciences & Research P Bhilai 140 161 114.09 99 118.57 632.66 Np -
37 Bhojia Dental College & Hospital P Baddi 142 100 117.44 109 91.43 559.87 Np -
1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered; 2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; and 3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off. NR: Not Ranked

