05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top Architecture Colleges In 2017

Sir J.J.College Of Architecture, School of Planning and Architecture rated best. Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (JMI) scores best in infrastructure
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 Sir J.J.College Of Architecture G Mumbai 204.0 247.0 136.0 145.0 155.0 887.0 1 0
2 School Of Planning & Architecture G New Delhi 184.0 247.0 141.0 134.9 165.0 871.9 2 0
3 Department Of Architecture & Planning G Roorkee 182.0 240.0 140.0 150.0 141.5 853.5 3 0
4 Chandigarh College Of Architecture G Chandigarh 184.0 238.0 141.0 139.5 136.0 838.5 4 0
5 Department Of Architecture, NIT Kozhikode G Kozikode 184.0 223.5 137.0 144.1 126.5 815.1 6 1
6 Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia) G New Delhi 144.0 229.0 142.0 151.0 144.5 810.5 7 1
7 JNAFAU School Of Planning & Architecture G Hyderabad 204 219.5 103 129.44 149.5 805.44 Np -
8 Sushant School Of Art & Architecture P Gurgaon 139.9 212.0 135.0 142.0 133.5 762.4 8 0
9 School Of Planning & Architecture G Bhopal 139 216 142 128.32 130 755.32 Np -
10 Faculty Of Architecture, MIT (Manipal Institute of technology) P Manipal 116.0 196.5 130.0 132.5 114.5 689.5 9 -1
11 Department Of Architecture (BMS College Of Engineering) P Bangalore 134.0 186.5 116.0 95.1 104.0 635.6 12 1
12 R.V.College Of Architecture P Bangalore 100.0 191.0 107.0 109.8 121.5 629.3 11 -1
13 Integral University P Lucknow 116.0 158.5 122.0 122.3 107.0 625.8 13 0
14 Dr.K.N.Modi University (School Of Architecture) P Newai 143.6 138.0 104.0 142.0 75.0 602.6 14 0
15   P Noida 125.4 162.0 84.0 87.4 113.5 572.3 15 0
16 Aayojan School Of Architecture P Jaipur 146.0 136.5 77.0 85.2 121.5 566.2 16 0
17 School Of Architecture & Planning (SAP), Sharda University P Greater Noida 112.3 168.0 103.0 92.9 75.0 551.2 17 0
18 Lingayas University P Faridabad 84.9 143.5 107.0 110.1 83.0 528.5 18 0
Rank 2017 1
Name Of Institute Sir J.J.College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

204.0
Acedmic Excellence 247.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 136.0
Infrastructure 145.0
placement 155.0
Overall Score (1,000) 887.0
Rank 2016 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 2
Name Of Institute School Of Planning & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

184.0
Acedmic Excellence 247.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 141.0
Infrastructure 134.9
placement 165.0
Overall Score (1,000) 871.9
Rank 2016 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 3
Name Of Institute Department Of Architecture & Planning

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Roorkee
Selection Process

182.0
Acedmic Excellence 240.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 140.0
Infrastructure 150.0
placement 141.5
Overall Score (1,000) 853.5
Rank 2016 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 4
Name Of Institute Chandigarh College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

184.0
Acedmic Excellence 238.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 141.0
Infrastructure 139.5
placement 136.0
Overall Score (1,000) 838.5
Rank 2016 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 5
Name Of Institute Department Of Architecture, NIT Kozhikode

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kozikode
Selection Process

184.0
Acedmic Excellence 223.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 137.0
Infrastructure 144.1
placement 126.5
Overall Score (1,000) 815.1
Rank 2016 6
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 6
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

144.0
Acedmic Excellence 229.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 142.0
Infrastructure 151.0
placement 144.5
Overall Score (1,000) 810.5
Rank 2016 7
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 7
Name Of Institute JNAFAU School Of Planning & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

204
Acedmic Excellence 219.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103
Infrastructure 129.44
placement 149.5
Overall Score (1,000) 805.44
Rank 2016 Np
Change -
   
Rank 2017 8
Name Of Institute Sushant School Of Art & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection Process

139.9
Acedmic Excellence 212.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 135.0
Infrastructure 142.0
placement 133.5
Overall Score (1,000) 762.4
Rank 2016 8
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 9
Name Of Institute School Of Planning & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bhopal
Selection Process

139
Acedmic Excellence 216
Personality Development & Indel Interface 142
Infrastructure 128.32
placement 130
Overall Score (1,000) 755.32
Rank 2016 Np
Change -
   
Rank 2017 10
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Architecture, MIT (Manipal Institute of technology)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

116.0
Acedmic Excellence 196.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.0
Infrastructure 132.5
placement 114.5
Overall Score (1,000) 689.5
Rank 2016 9
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 11
Name Of Institute Department Of Architecture (BMS College Of Engineering)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

134.0
Acedmic Excellence 186.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116.0
Infrastructure 95.1
placement 104.0
Overall Score (1,000) 635.6
Rank 2016 12
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 12
Name Of Institute R.V.College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

100.0
Acedmic Excellence 191.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107.0
Infrastructure 109.8
placement 121.5
Overall Score (1,000) 629.3
Rank 2016 11
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 13
Name Of Institute Integral University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Lucknow
Selection Process

116.0
Acedmic Excellence 158.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 122.0
Infrastructure 122.3
placement 107.0
Overall Score (1,000) 625.8
Rank 2016 13
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 14
Name Of Institute Dr.K.N.Modi University (School Of Architecture)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Newai
Selection Process

143.6
Acedmic Excellence 138.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104.0
Infrastructure 142.0
placement 75.0
Overall Score (1,000) 602.6
Rank 2016 14
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 15
Name Of Institute  

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

125.4
Acedmic Excellence 162.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 84.0
Infrastructure 87.4
placement 113.5
Overall Score (1,000) 572.3
Rank 2016 15
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 16
Name Of Institute Aayojan School Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

146.0
Acedmic Excellence 136.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 77.0
Infrastructure 85.2
placement 121.5
Overall Score (1,000) 566.2
Rank 2016 16
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 17
Name Of Institute School Of Architecture & Planning (SAP), Sharda University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Greater Noida
Selection Process

112.3
Acedmic Excellence 168.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103.0
Infrastructure 92.9
placement 75.0
Overall Score (1,000) 551.2
Rank 2016 17
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 18
Name Of Institute Lingayas University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Faridabad
Selection Process

84.9
Acedmic Excellence 143.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107.0
Infrastructure 110.1
placement 83.0
Overall Score (1,000) 528.5
Rank 2016 18
Change 0
   
