Top Architecture Colleges In 2017

|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|Sir J.J.College Of Architecture
|G
|Mumbai
|204.0
|247.0
|136.0
|145.0
|155.0
|887.0
|1
|0
|2
|School Of Planning & Architecture
|G
|New Delhi
|184.0
|247.0
|141.0
|134.9
|165.0
|871.9
|2
|0
|3
|Department Of Architecture & Planning
|G
|Roorkee
|182.0
|240.0
|140.0
|150.0
|141.5
|853.5
|3
|0
|4
|Chandigarh College Of Architecture
|G
|Chandigarh
|184.0
|238.0
|141.0
|139.5
|136.0
|838.5
|4
|0
|5
|Department Of Architecture, NIT Kozhikode
|G
|Kozikode
|184.0
|223.5
|137.0
|144.1
|126.5
|815.1
|6
|1
|6
|Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia)
|G
|New Delhi
|144.0
|229.0
|142.0
|151.0
|144.5
|810.5
|7
|1
|7
|JNAFAU School Of Planning & Architecture
|G
|Hyderabad
|204
|219.5
|103
|129.44
|149.5
|805.44
|Np
|-
|8
|Sushant School Of Art & Architecture
|P
|Gurgaon
|139.9
|212.0
|135.0
|142.0
|133.5
|762.4
|8
|0
|9
|School Of Planning & Architecture
|G
|Bhopal
|139
|216
|142
|128.32
|130
|755.32
|Np
|-
|10
|Faculty Of Architecture, MIT (Manipal Institute of technology)
|P
|Manipal
|116.0
|196.5
|130.0
|132.5
|114.5
|689.5
|9
|-1
|11
|Department Of Architecture (BMS College Of Engineering)
|P
|Bangalore
|134.0
|186.5
|116.0
|95.1
|104.0
|635.6
|12
|1
|12
|R.V.College Of Architecture
|P
|Bangalore
|100.0
|191.0
|107.0
|109.8
|121.5
|629.3
|11
|-1
|13
|Integral University
|P
|Lucknow
|116.0
|158.5
|122.0
|122.3
|107.0
|625.8
|13
|0
|14
|Dr.K.N.Modi University (School Of Architecture)
|P
|Newai
|143.6
|138.0
|104.0
|142.0
|75.0
|602.6
|14
|0
|15
|P
|Noida
|125.4
|162.0
|84.0
|87.4
|113.5
|572.3
|15
|0
|16
|Aayojan School Of Architecture
|P
|Jaipur
|146.0
|136.5
|77.0
|85.2
|121.5
|566.2
|16
|0
|17
|School Of Architecture & Planning (SAP), Sharda University
|P
|Greater Noida
|112.3
|168.0
|103.0
|92.9
|75.0
|551.2
|17
|0
|18
|Lingayas University
|P
|Faridabad
|84.9
|143.5
|107.0
|110.1
|83.0
|528.5
|18
|0
