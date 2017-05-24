Top 25 Medical Colleges In 2017

- Login | Register
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
|G
|Delhi
|186.0
|195.1
|179.6
|176.0
|122.0
|858.7
|1
|0
|2
|Armed Forces Medical College
|G
|Pune
|195.0
|166.4
|150.6
|181.0
|145.0
|837.9
|2
|0
|3
|Christian Medical College
|P
|Vellore
|177.0
|172.0
|156.1
|177.5
|143.2
|825.8
|3
|0
|4
|St. John Medical College
|P
|Bangalore
|152.0
|166.0
|188.5
|176.0
|103.0
|785.5
|4
|0
|5
|Faculty Of Medical Sciences (King George's Medical University)
|G
|Lucknow
|158.5
|164.4
|176.5
|162.0
|113.5
|774.9
|5
|0
|6
|JIPMER*
|G
|Puducherry
|162.0
|159.9
|139.9
|162.0
|149.3
|773.1
|6
|0
|7
|Grant Government Medical College & Sir J J Group Of Hospital
|G
|Mumbai
|152.0
|152.2
|174.7
|163.0
|129.0
|770.9
|7
|0
|8
|Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital
|G
|Mumbai
|168.0
|146.5
|157.5
|157.5
|131.3
|760.8
|8
|0
|9
|Institute Of Medical Sciences
|G
|Varanasi
|167.0
|162.5
|154.1
|157.0
|119.7
|760.3
|9
|0
|10
|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|P
|Manipal
|146.0
|155.6
|167.5
|155.0
|124.5
|748.6
|10
|0
|11
|Maulana Azad Medical College
|G
|Delhi
|167.0
|154.7
|142.2
|140.0
|137.6
|741.4
|11
|0
|12
|Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute*
|G
|Bangalore
|152
|142.5
|160.2
|153
|130.3
|738
|12
|0
|13
|University College Of Medical Sciences
|G
|Delhi
|170.0
|136.3
|126.1
|176.0
|124.5
|733.0
|13
|0
|14
|Amrita School Of Medicine
|P
|Cochin
|129
|154.33
|146.6
|162
|118.4
|710.33
|15
|1
|15
|Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata*
|G
|Kolkata
|150
|144.5
|115.72
|151.5
|147.5
|709.22
|16
|1
|16
|Osmania Medical College
|G
|Hyderabad
|140
|147.31
|142
|137
|125.3
|691.61
|17
|1
|17
|Government Medical College
|G
|Chandigarh
|127.5
|129.5
|132.5
|161
|138.6
|689.1
|18
|1
|18
|Gandhi Medical College
|G
|Secunderabad
|132
|146.5
|126.96
|154.5
|122.1
|682.06
|20
|2
|19
|M.S.Ramaiah Medical College
|P
|Bangalore
|126.8
|130
|151.2
|166
|102.6
|676.6
|21
|2
|20
|Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|p
|Mangalore
|115
|148.86
|143.36
|139
|119.5
|665.72
|23
|3
|21
|K S Hegde Medical Academy
|P
|Mangalore
|83
|142.95
|153.31
|160
|124.5
|663.76
|22
|1
|22
|Dayanand Medical College & Hospital
|P
|Ludhiana
|97
|138.93
|135.97
|163
|128.5
|663.4
|24
|2
|23
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
|P
|Belagavi
|107
|136.43
|140.59
|152.5
|116.5
|653.02
|25
|2
|24
|Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute Of Medical Sciences
|P
|Bareilly
|76
|155.75
|129.6
|168
|101.3
|630.65
|27
|3
|25
|Maharishi Markandeswar Institute Of Medical Sciences & Research *
|P
|Ambala
|72
|148.2
|118.7
|157.5
|123.8
|620.2
|26
|1
*Institutes which were interested in participating but could not submit their data have been ranked based on latest data
