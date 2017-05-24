The Magazine
05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top 25 Medical Colleges In 2017

No prize for guessing the No. 1 Medical College. It's AIIMS, Delhi indeed!
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) G Delhi 186.0 195.1 179.6 176.0 122.0 858.7 1 0
2 Armed Forces Medical College G Pune 195.0 166.4 150.6 181.0 145.0 837.9 2 0
3 Christian Medical College P Vellore 177.0 172.0 156.1 177.5 143.2 825.8 3 0
4 St. John Medical College P Bangalore 152.0 166.0 188.5 176.0 103.0 785.5 4 0
5 Faculty Of Medical Sciences (King George's Medical University) G Lucknow 158.5 164.4 176.5 162.0 113.5 774.9 5 0
6 JIPMER* G Puducherry 162.0 159.9 139.9 162.0 149.3 773.1 6 0
7 Grant Government Medical College & Sir J J Group Of Hospital G Mumbai 152.0 152.2 174.7 163.0 129.0 770.9 7 0
8 Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital G Mumbai 168.0 146.5 157.5 157.5 131.3 760.8 8 0
9 Institute Of Medical Sciences G Varanasi 167.0 162.5 154.1 157.0 119.7 760.3 9 0
10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal P Manipal 146.0 155.6 167.5 155.0 124.5 748.6 10 0
11 Maulana Azad Medical College G Delhi 167.0 154.7 142.2 140.0 137.6 741.4 11 0
12 Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute* G Bangalore 152 142.5 160.2 153 130.3 738 12 0
13 University College Of Medical Sciences G Delhi 170.0 136.3 126.1 176.0 124.5 733.0 13 0
14 Amrita School Of Medicine P Cochin 129 154.33 146.6 162 118.4 710.33 15 1
15 Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata* G Kolkata 150 144.5 115.72 151.5 147.5 709.22 16 1
16 Osmania Medical College G Hyderabad 140 147.31 142 137 125.3 691.61 17 1
17 Government Medical College G Chandigarh 127.5 129.5 132.5 161 138.6 689.1 18 1
18 Gandhi Medical College G Secunderabad 132 146.5 126.96 154.5 122.1 682.06 20 2
19 M.S.Ramaiah Medical College P Bangalore 126.8 130 151.2 166 102.6 676.6 21 2
20 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore p Mangalore 115 148.86 143.36 139 119.5 665.72 23 3
21 K S Hegde Medical Academy P Mangalore 83 142.95 153.31 160 124.5 663.76 22 1
22 Dayanand Medical College & Hospital P Ludhiana 97 138.93 135.97 163 128.5 663.4 24 2
23 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College P Belagavi 107 136.43 140.59 152.5 116.5 653.02 25 2
24 Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute Of Medical Sciences P Bareilly 76 155.75 129.6 168 101.3 630.65 27 3
25 Maharishi Markandeswar Institute Of Medical Sciences & Research * P Ambala 72 148.2 118.7 157.5 123.8 620.2 26 1
*Institutes which were interested in participating but could not submit their data have been ranked based on latest data

