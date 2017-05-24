Top 25 Law Colleges In 2017

- Login | Register
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|NLSIU
|G
|Bangalore
|255
|173.5
|137
|201.9
|150
|917.4
|1
|0
|2
|The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences
|G
|Kolkata
|240
|160
|125
|199
|145
|869
|Np
|-
|3
|Gujarat National Law University
|G
|Gandhinagar
|234
|148
|108
|198
|143.5
|831.5
|3
|0
|4
|ILS Law College
|P
|Pune
|242
|164.5
|98
|186
|136
|826.5
|4
|0
|5
|Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College
|P
|Pune
|224.7
|151
|106
|181.8
|132
|795.4
|5
|0
|6
|Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia)
|G
|Delhi
|203
|147
|81
|181
|117
|729
|6
|0
|7
|Hidayatullah National Law University
|G
|Raipur
|229
|126.5
|70
|197
|106
|728.5
|7
|0
|8
|Faculty of Law, BHU
|G
|Varanasi
|227
|144.5
|64
|174.2
|116
|725.7
|8
|0
|9
|Symbiosis Law School Pune
|P
|Pune
|235.1
|121.1
|71
|189.3
|106.5
|723
|Np
|-
|10
|PG College of Law, Osmania University
|G
|Hyderabad
|207
|162
|81
|160
|110.5
|720.5
|9
|-1
|11
|Institute of Law, Nirma University
|P
|Ahmedabad
|215
|142
|72
|182.5
|108
|719.5
|11
|0
|12
|MS Ramaiah College of Law
|P
|Bangalore
|212
|132
|84
|163.5
|118.5
|710
|12
|0
|13
|Amity Law School
|P
|Delhi
|171
|136
|92
|182
|127
|708
|10
|-3
|14
|School Of Law (KIIT*)
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|185
|149.5
|79
|172
|112.5
|698
|14
|0
|15
|Government Law College
|G
|Mumbai
|182
|136
|94
|150
|124
|686
|13
|-2
|16
|Army Institute Of Law
|P
|Mohali
|193
|119.5
|62
|174
|133.5
|682
|Np
|-
|17
|CMR Law School
|P
|Bangalore
|184
|146
|63
|166
|106
|665
|15
|-2
|18
|Amity Law School
|P
|Noida
|173
|123
|58
|169
|117.5
|640.5
|20
|2
|19
|IMS Law College
|G
|Noida
|148
|134.5
|72
|171
|101
|626.5
|17
|-2
|20
|SDM Law College
|P
|Mangalore
|193
|118.5
|63
|124.8
|114.5
|613.8
|19
|-1
|21
|National Law University
|G
|Cuttack
|82
|149
|73
|191
|116
|611
|18
|-3
|22
|Manikchand Pahade Law College
|P
|Aurangabad
|162
|125.5
|85
|152
|86
|610.5
|16
|-6
|23
|Institute Of Legal Studies*
|P
|Bangalore
|172
|134
|62
|144.1
|97
|609.1
|21
|-2
|24
|K.L.E. Society's Law College
|P
|Bangalore
|155.3
|124
|61
|155
|108
|603.3
|22
|-2
|25
|School Of Law, IMS Unison University
|P
|Dehradun
|153
|123.5
|63
|172
|85.5
|597
|28
|3
