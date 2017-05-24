The Magazine
05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top 25 Law Colleges In 2017

NLSIU Bangalore rated the best law school...
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 NLSIU G Bangalore 255 173.5 137 201.9 150 917.4 1 0
2 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences G Kolkata 240 160 125 199 145 869 Np -
3 Gujarat National Law University G Gandhinagar 234 148 108 198 143.5 831.5 3 0
4 ILS Law College P Pune 242 164.5 98 186 136 826.5 4 0
5 Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College P Pune 224.7 151 106 181.8 132 795.4 5 0
6 Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia) G Delhi 203 147 81 181 117 729 6 0
7 Hidayatullah National Law University G Raipur 229 126.5 70 197 106 728.5 7 0
8 Faculty of Law, BHU G Varanasi 227 144.5 64 174.2 116 725.7 8 0
9 Symbiosis Law School Pune P Pune 235.1 121.1 71 189.3 106.5 723 Np -
10 PG College of Law, Osmania University G Hyderabad 207 162 81 160 110.5 720.5 9 -1
11 Institute of Law, Nirma University P Ahmedabad 215 142 72 182.5 108 719.5 11 0
12 MS Ramaiah College of Law P Bangalore 212 132 84 163.5 118.5 710 12 0
13 Amity Law School P Delhi 171 136 92 182 127 708 10 -3
14 School Of Law (KIIT*) P Bhubaneswar 185 149.5 79 172 112.5 698 14 0
15 Government Law College G Mumbai 182 136 94 150 124 686 13 -2
16 Army Institute Of Law P Mohali 193 119.5 62 174 133.5 682 Np -
17 CMR Law School P Bangalore 184 146 63 166 106 665 15 -2
18 Amity Law School P Noida 173 123 58 169 117.5 640.5 20 2
19 IMS Law College G Noida 148 134.5 72 171 101 626.5 17 -2
20 SDM Law College P Mangalore 193 118.5 63 124.8 114.5 613.8 19 -1
21 National Law University G Cuttack 82 149 73 191 116 611 18 -3
22 Manikchand Pahade Law College P Aurangabad 162 125.5 85 152 86 610.5 16 -6
23 Institute Of Legal Studies* P Bangalore 172 134 62 144.1 97 609.1 21 -2
24 K.L.E. Society's Law College P Bangalore 155.3 124 61 155 108 603.3 22 -2
25 School Of Law, IMS Unison University P Dehradun 153 123.5 63 172 85.5 597 28 3
Rank 2017 1
Name Of Institute NLSIU

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bangalore
Selection Process

255
Acedmic Excellence 173.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 137
Infrastructure 201.9
placement 150
Overall Score (1,000) 917.4
Rank 2016 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 2
Name Of Institute The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kolkata
Selection Process

240
Acedmic Excellence 160
Personality Development & Indel Interface 125
Infrastructure 199
placement 145
Overall Score (1,000) 869
Rank 2016 Np
Change -
   
Rank 2017 3
Name Of Institute Gujarat National Law University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Gandhinagar
Selection Process

234
Acedmic Excellence 148
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108
Infrastructure 198
placement 143.5
Overall Score (1,000) 831.5
Rank 2016 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 4
Name Of Institute ILS Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

242
Acedmic Excellence 164.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 98
Infrastructure 186
placement 136
Overall Score (1,000) 826.5
Rank 2016 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 5
Name Of Institute Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

224.7
Acedmic Excellence 151
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106
Infrastructure 181.8
placement 132
Overall Score (1,000) 795.4
Rank 2016 5
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 6
Name Of Institute Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

203
Acedmic Excellence 147
Personality Development & Indel Interface 81
Infrastructure 181
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 729
Rank 2016 6
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 7
Name Of Institute Hidayatullah National Law University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Raipur
Selection Process

229
Acedmic Excellence 126.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 70
Infrastructure 197
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 728.5
Rank 2016 7
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 8
Name Of Institute Faculty of Law, BHU

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Varanasi
Selection Process

227
Acedmic Excellence 144.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 64
Infrastructure 174.2
placement 116
Overall Score (1,000) 725.7
Rank 2016 8
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 9
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Law School Pune

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

235.1
Acedmic Excellence 121.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 71
Infrastructure 189.3
placement 106.5
Overall Score (1,000) 723
Rank 2016 Np
Change -
   
Rank 2017 10
Name Of Institute PG College of Law, Osmania University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

207
Acedmic Excellence 162
Personality Development & Indel Interface 81
Infrastructure 160
placement 110.5
Overall Score (1,000) 720.5
Rank 2016 9
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 11
Name Of Institute Institute of Law, Nirma University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process

215
Acedmic Excellence 142
Personality Development & Indel Interface 72
Infrastructure 182.5
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 719.5
Rank 2016 11
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 12
Name Of Institute MS Ramaiah College of Law

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

212
Acedmic Excellence 132
Personality Development & Indel Interface 84
Infrastructure 163.5
placement 118.5
Overall Score (1,000) 710
Rank 2016 12
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 13
Name Of Institute Amity Law School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

171
Acedmic Excellence 136
Personality Development & Indel Interface 92
Infrastructure 182
placement 127
Overall Score (1,000) 708
Rank 2016 10
Change -3
   
Rank 2017 14
Name Of Institute School Of Law (KIIT*)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubaneswar
Selection Process

185
Acedmic Excellence 149.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 79
Infrastructure 172
placement 112.5
Overall Score (1,000) 698
Rank 2016 14
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 15
Name Of Institute Government Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

182
Acedmic Excellence 136
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94
Infrastructure 150
placement 124
Overall Score (1,000) 686
Rank 2016 13
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 16
Name Of Institute Army Institute Of Law

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mohali
Selection Process

193
Acedmic Excellence 119.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 62
Infrastructure 174
placement 133.5
Overall Score (1,000) 682
Rank 2016 Np
Change -
   
Rank 2017 17
Name Of Institute CMR Law School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

184
Acedmic Excellence 146
Personality Development & Indel Interface 63
Infrastructure 166
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 665
Rank 2016 15
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 18
Name Of Institute Amity Law School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

173
Acedmic Excellence 123
Personality Development & Indel Interface 58
Infrastructure 169
placement 117.5
Overall Score (1,000) 640.5
Rank 2016 20
Change 2
   
Rank 2017 19
Name Of Institute IMS Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Noida
Selection Process

148
Acedmic Excellence 134.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 72
Infrastructure 171
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 626.5
Rank 2016 17
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 20
Name Of Institute SDM Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mangalore
Selection Process

193
Acedmic Excellence 118.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 63
Infrastructure 124.8
placement 114.5
Overall Score (1,000) 613.8
Rank 2016 19
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 21
Name Of Institute National Law University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Cuttack
Selection Process

82
Acedmic Excellence 149
Personality Development & Indel Interface 73
Infrastructure 191
placement 116
Overall Score (1,000) 611
Rank 2016 18
Change -3
   
Rank 2017 22
Name Of Institute Manikchand Pahade Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

162
Acedmic Excellence 125.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 85
Infrastructure 152
placement 86
Overall Score (1,000) 610.5
Rank 2016 16
Change -6
   
Rank 2017 23
Name Of Institute Institute Of Legal Studies*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

172
Acedmic Excellence 134
Personality Development & Indel Interface 62
Infrastructure 144.1
placement 97
Overall Score (1,000) 609.1
Rank 2016 21
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 24
Name Of Institute K.L.E. Society's Law College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

155.3
Acedmic Excellence 124
Personality Development & Indel Interface 61
Infrastructure 155
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 603.3
Rank 2016 22
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 25
Name Of Institute School Of Law, IMS Unison University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

153
Acedmic Excellence 123.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 63
Infrastructure 172
placement 85.5
Overall Score (1,000) 597
Rank 2016 28
Change 3
   
