05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top 15 Hotel Management Colleges In 2017

Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa stays at the top as Mumbai's Institute of Hotel Management slips two spots
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa G Delhi 90.0 166.0 200.0 157.5 292.0 905.5 1 0
2 Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration P Manipal 80.0 164.0 220.0 155.0 252.0 871.0 3 1
3 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Chennai 85.0 168.0 200.0 142.8 247.5 843.3 4 1
4 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Mumbai 90.0 158.0 210.0 142.5 242.0 842.5 2 -2
5 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Hyderabad 95.0 153.0 182.5 133.5 259.0 823.0 5 0
6 Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology P Bangalore 62.0 156.5 195.0 145.0 255.0 813.5 7 1
7 Department of Hotel Mangement, Christ University* P Bangalore 67.0 161.5 185.0 145.5 251.5 810.5 6 -1
8 Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology P Delhi 56.0 159.5 200.0 150.5 222.0 788.0 9 1
9 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Gwalior 85.0 151.5 160.0 137.5 252.5 786.5 8 -1
10 NSHM School of Hotel Management P Durgapur 52.0 165.0 170.0 152.5 235.0 774.5 10 0
11 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G DehraDun 80.0 134.5 162.5 137.5 259.5 774.0 NP -
12 School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies P Navi Mumbai 80 117.5 200 122 250 769.5 14 2
13 Rizvi College of Hotel Management P Mumbai 80.0 136.0 172.5 125.0 255.0 768.5 11 -2
14 T. John College P Bangalore 83.0 132.5 175.0 140.0 237.0 767.5 13 -1
15 International Institute of Hotel Management P Kolkata 46 146 192.5 132.5 248 765 15 0
Rank 2017 1
Name Of Institute Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

90.0
Acedmic Excellence 166.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 200.0
Infrastructure 157.5
placement 292.0
Overall Score (1,000) 905.5
Rank 2016 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 2
Name Of Institute Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

80.0
Acedmic Excellence 164.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 220.0
Infrastructure 155.0
placement 252.0
Overall Score (1,000) 871.0
Rank 2016 3
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 3
Name Of Institute Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection Process

85.0
Acedmic Excellence 168.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 200.0
Infrastructure 142.8
placement 247.5
Overall Score (1,000) 843.3
Rank 2016 4
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 4
Name Of Institute Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

90.0
Acedmic Excellence 158.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 210.0
Infrastructure 142.5
placement 242.0
Overall Score (1,000) 842.5
Rank 2016 2
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 5
Name Of Institute Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

95.0
Acedmic Excellence 153.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 182.5
Infrastructure 133.5
placement 259.0
Overall Score (1,000) 823.0
Rank 2016 5
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 6
Name Of Institute Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

62.0
Acedmic Excellence 156.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 195.0
Infrastructure 145.0
placement 255.0
Overall Score (1,000) 813.5
Rank 2016 7
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 7
Name Of Institute Department of Hotel Mangement, Christ University*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

67.0
Acedmic Excellence 161.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.0
Infrastructure 145.5
placement 251.5
Overall Score (1,000) 810.5
Rank 2016 6
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 8
Name Of Institute Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Delhi
Selection Process

56.0
Acedmic Excellence 159.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 200.0
Infrastructure 150.5
placement 222.0
Overall Score (1,000) 788.0
Rank 2016 9
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 9
Name Of Institute Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Gwalior
Selection Process

85.0
Acedmic Excellence 151.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 160.0
Infrastructure 137.5
placement 252.5
Overall Score (1,000) 786.5
Rank 2016 8
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 10
Name Of Institute NSHM School of Hotel Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Durgapur
Selection Process

52.0
Acedmic Excellence 165.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 170.0
Infrastructure 152.5
placement 235.0
Overall Score (1,000) 774.5
Rank 2016 10
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 11
Name Of Institute Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City DehraDun
Selection Process

80.0
Acedmic Excellence 134.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 162.5
Infrastructure 137.5
placement 259.5
Overall Score (1,000) 774.0
Rank 2016 NP
Change -
   
Rank 2017 12
Name Of Institute School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Navi Mumbai
Selection Process

80
Acedmic Excellence 117.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 200
Infrastructure 122
placement 250
Overall Score (1,000) 769.5
Rank 2016 14
Change 2
   
Rank 2017 13
Name Of Institute Rizvi College of Hotel Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

80.0
Acedmic Excellence 136.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 172.5
Infrastructure 125.0
placement 255.0
Overall Score (1,000) 768.5
Rank 2016 11
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 14
Name Of Institute T. John College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

83.0
Acedmic Excellence 132.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 175.0
Infrastructure 140.0
placement 237.0
Overall Score (1,000) 767.5
Rank 2016 13
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 15
Name Of Institute International Institute of Hotel Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kolkata
Selection Process

46
Acedmic Excellence 146
Personality Development & Indel Interface 192.5
Infrastructure 132.5
placement 248
Overall Score (1,000) 765
Rank 2016 15
Change 0
   
