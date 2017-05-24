Top 15 Hotel Management Colleges In 2017

- Login | Register
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa
|G
|Delhi
|90.0
|166.0
|200.0
|157.5
|292.0
|905.5
|1
|0
|2
|Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration
|P
|Manipal
|80.0
|164.0
|220.0
|155.0
|252.0
|871.0
|3
|1
|3
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Chennai
|85.0
|168.0
|200.0
|142.8
|247.5
|843.3
|4
|1
|4
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Mumbai
|90.0
|158.0
|210.0
|142.5
|242.0
|842.5
|2
|-2
|5
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Hyderabad
|95.0
|153.0
|182.5
|133.5
|259.0
|823.0
|5
|0
|6
|Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|62.0
|156.5
|195.0
|145.0
|255.0
|813.5
|7
|1
|7
|Department of Hotel Mangement, Christ University*
|P
|Bangalore
|67.0
|161.5
|185.0
|145.5
|251.5
|810.5
|6
|-1
|8
|Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|P
|Delhi
|56.0
|159.5
|200.0
|150.5
|222.0
|788.0
|9
|1
|9
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Gwalior
|85.0
|151.5
|160.0
|137.5
|252.5
|786.5
|8
|-1
|10
|NSHM School of Hotel Management
|P
|Durgapur
|52.0
|165.0
|170.0
|152.5
|235.0
|774.5
|10
|0
|11
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|DehraDun
|80.0
|134.5
|162.5
|137.5
|259.5
|774.0
|NP
|-
|12
|School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|80
|117.5
|200
|122
|250
|769.5
|14
|2
|13
|Rizvi College of Hotel Management
|P
|Mumbai
|80.0
|136.0
|172.5
|125.0
|255.0
|768.5
|11
|-2
|14
|T. John College
|P
|Bangalore
|83.0
|132.5
|175.0
|140.0
|237.0
|767.5
|13
|-1
|15
|International Institute of Hotel Management
|P
|Kolkata
|46
|146
|192.5
|132.5
|248
|765
|15
|0
