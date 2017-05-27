The Magazine
05 June 2017 Business Rankings

Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2017

IIT — Delhi, Mumbai and Kharagpur top the charts as always
Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2017
Illustration by Sajith Kumar
Rank 2017Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection ProcessAcadmic
excellence		Personality Devt & indel interfaceInfrastructurePlacementOverall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2016Change
1 IIT, Delhi G Delhi 212.0 202.3 174.0 195.5 175.0 958.8 1 0
2 IIT, Bombay G Mumbai 215.1 195.6 170.0 199.9 159.8 940.4 2 0
3 IIT, Kharagpur G Kharagpur 219.0 197.6 162.0 197.3 153.2 929.1 3 0
4 IIT, Kanpur G Kanpur 206.0 195.2 164.0 192.0 161.5 918.7 5 1
5 Birla Institute Of Technology & Science P Pilani 184.0 185.0 152.0 183.7 165.7 870.4 6 1
6 NIT, Karnataka G Mangalore 177.0 171.6 138.0 178.4 144.7 809.6 9 3
7 College Of Engineering, Guindy P Chennai 211.6 144.7 138.9 145.1 120.5 760.7 11 4
8 Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology* G New Delhi 151.0 154.4 134.9 163.5 154.4 758.2 12 4
9 VIT University P Vellore 143.0 154.6 164.0 152.0 129.0 742.6 19 10
10 College Of Engineering, Pune G Pune 167.5 151.0 134.2 146.4 140.7 739.8 14 4
11 IIIT, Hyderabad P Hyderabad 150.1 154.6 130.8 160.8 142.5 738.8 15 4
12 IIIT, Allahabad G Allahabad 151.4 155.3 119.0 153.4 152.0 731.1 17 5
13 Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad G Dhanbad 170 190.2 137.4 119.8 113.3 730.7 21 8
14 Delhi Technological University G New-Delhi 145.0 165.1 131.0 142.2 147.0 730.3 13 -1
15 Manipal Institue Of Technology P Manipal 163.0 155.6 129.4 151.3 116.0 715.2 18 3
16 University Institute Of Engineering, Chandigarh University P Chandigarh 143.0 144.8 140.6 158.9 123.4 710.7 22 6
17 PSG College of Technology P Coimbatore 144.0 143.1 130.3 164.2 119.6 701.2 16 -1
18 Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology G Nagpur 145.0 157.3 107.6 174.5 106.5 690.9 24 6
19 Thapar University P Patiala 142.0 156.8 124.6 150.5 115.7 689.6 23 4
20 M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology p Bangalore 139.1 125.1 114.7 176.7 128.8 684.3 Np ---
21 Birla Institute Of Technology P Ranchi 165.0 154.2 114.5 169.9 75.7 679.3 20 -1
22 The National Institute Of Engineering G Mysore 142.6 142.8 131.0 148.9 108.5 673.8 25 ---
23 University College Of Engineering G Hyderabad 142.0 137.6 111.0 164.5 118.0 673.1 30 7
24 Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering p Kalavakkam 148.0 142.5 134.3 130.3 110.0 665.0 Np ---
25 B.I.T. Sindri G Dhanbad 169.0 139.8 97.0 149.5 101.0 656.2 26 1
26 Institute Of Technology P Ahmedabad 143.0 144.2 105.2 142.1 98.5 632.9 29 ---
27 SRM Engineering College P Chennai 118.7 121.6 138.0 142.7 110.0 631.1 34 7
28 Government College Of Engineering G Amravati 128.0 110.8 117.5 164.8 103.3 624.4 37 9
29 SVKM's NMIMS-Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering P Mumbai 117.0 121.8 130.2 148.6 106.4 624.0 33 4
30 Mepco Schlenk Engineering College P Sivakasi 135.6 143.1 88.8 161.0 90.9 619.4 Np ---
31 Thiagarajar College Of Engineering G Madurai 141.6 123.9 118.8 131.5 102.0 617.7 38 7
32 Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology P Hyderabad 126.0 112.3 117.0 155.3 106.7 617.3 31 -1
33 Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College Of Engineering P Mumbai 115.0 127.5 102.4 148.6 122.5 615.9 32 ---
34 Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology P Bhilai 122.0 135.8 105.1 162.3 90.7 615.9 42 8
35 Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College G Ludhiana 140.0 125.5 124.0 132.0 92.7 614.2 35 0
36 Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology, Aligarh G Aligarh 129.0 137.3 114.2 131.3 101.0 612.8 Np ---
37 Govt. Model Engineering College G Cochin 125.0 116.7 122.0 144.1 101.2 608.9 36 -1
38 MIT College Of Engineering P Pune 109.1 114.1 98.9 168.1 109.0 599.2 39 1
39 PES University P Bangalore 119.0 122.3 112.4 147.1 95.0 595.8 44 ---
40 KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology P Belgaum 136.5 114.4 83.5 168.9 91.9 595.3 46 6
41 Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology P Erode 129.0 130.1 117.6 150.6 67.6 594.9 40 -1
42 Symbiosis Institute Of Technology P Pune 121.9 145.2 93.1 131.9 102.5 594.5 48 6
43 BMS Institute Of Technology & Management P Bangalore 128.0 118.3 100.2 150.0 96.8 593.2 43 0
44 BMS College Of Engineering P Bangalore 124.0 124.1 88.5 145.5 110.0 592.1 45 1
45 Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering P Pune 109.0 132.9 86.0 148.8 115.0 591.8 41 -4
46 Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering P Shimoga 132.7 133.8 86.9 153.2 85.2 591.8 47 1
47 K L University P Guntur 116.0 135.6 111.3 150.7 75.0 588.6 50 3
48 Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology P Noida 127.0 126.4 96.1 145.5 92.4 587.4 53 5
49 Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management P Nagpur 121.4 122.5 105.6 144.9 90.8 585.2 58 9
50 Sri Sairam Engineering College P Chennai 118.8 134.0 97.0 147.0 88.0 584.8 54 4
51 Cummins College of Engineering for Women P Pune 122.0 129.0 94.3 134.9 102.0 582.2 57 6
52 Faculty Of Engineering, DIT University P Dehradun 125.0 122.0 94.5 139.1 101.0 581.6 51 -1
53 Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering P Ahmednagar 119.0 131.4 111.0 143.1 76.8 581.3 56 3
54 SDM College Of Engineering & Technology P Dharwad 129.0 119.4 102.2 139.7 90.7 580.9 59 5
55 Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering P Pune 109.0 107.6 103.6 125.6 134.5 580.3 Np ---
56 M V J College Of Engineering P Bangalore 123.0 119.0 81.0 166.4 90.4 579.8 61 5
57 Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology P Bangalore 130.0 108.6 108.2 130.5 101.3 578.7 60 3
58 The Northcap University P Gurgaon 112.0 129.6 83.5 150.5 103.0 578.6 64 6
59 Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology P Ernakulam 118.0 116.2 112.2 142.6 87.5 576.5 63 4
60 Indraprastha Institute Of Information Technology Delhi G New Delhi 109.0 118.1 104.0 154.9 90.0 575.9 67 ---
61 National Institute Of Science & Technology P Berhampur 114.0 123.4 104.8 140.8 92.2 575.1 66 5
62 Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology P Hyderabad 121.5 124.8 102.5 133.7 91.8 574.3 65 3
63 JSS Academy Of Technical Education P Bangalore 122.0 123.5 98.0 137.3 93.5 574.3 71 8
64 Army Institute Of Technology P Pune 107.0 114.9 105.9 148.0 98.0 573.8 62 -2
65 Amity School Of Engineering & Technology P Noida 116.0 115.7 94.5 140.8 106.0 573.0 72 7
66 Lovely Professional University P Phagwara 85.0 111.4 107.0 156.1 111.1 570.6 Np ---
67 JIS College Of Engineering P Kalyani, West Bengal 130.4 126.0 85.3 115.4 112.4 569.4 76 9
68 IMS Engineering College P Ghaziabad 110.0 112.5 109.0 135.8 100.5 567.8 75 7
69 P.E.S. College Of Engineering G Mandya 111.8 109.9 108.6 165.2 72.3 567.7 81 12
70 Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology P Bhopal 105.1 148.2 94.0 144.5 75.5 567.3 69 -1
71 Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology P Sikkim 113.0 104.7 99.7 156.5 92.5 566.4 70 -1
72 Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management P Noida 105.0 107.3 92.1 152.9 107.8 565.1 78 ---
73 SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology P Ernakulam 108.0 118.4 96.0 140.3 101.3 564.0 68 -5
74 Kongu Engineering College P Erode 106.5 118.5 121.5 134.1 83.1 563.7 83 9
75 K.S.R. College Of Enginnering P Thiruchengode 127.0 114.0 81.3 152.5 88.6 563.4 Np ---
76 Maharashtra Institute Of Technology P Aurangabad 124.0 110.2 102.6 134.1 92.0 562.9 73 -3
77 Sri Sairam College of Engineering P Bangalore 110.0 111.4 102.2 141.5 97.5 562.6 77 0
78 J.B. Institute Of Technology P Dehradun 117.0 121.5 74.5 150.1 99.0 562.0 80 2
79 Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center P Jaipur 108.0 110.3 114.5 126.5 102.5 561.8 79 0
80 R.M.K. Engineering College P Kavaripettai 118.5 105.6 101.4 135.2 98.2 558.8 85 5
81 S.A. Engineering College P Chennai 110.0 114.1 108.0 143.5 82.0 557.6 86 5
82 University Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University P Chandigarh 110.0 123.7 108.5 147.5 67.7 557.4 88 6
83 Kuppam Engineering College P Kuppam 107.0 108.3 83.4 164.5 94.0 557.2 91 ---
84 Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT SD) P Panipat 118.0 108.5 83.5 148.5 93.1 551.6 87 3
85 Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology P Secunderabd 109.0 109.6 117.2 141.5 71.3 548.7 93 8
86 CVR College Of Engineering P Hyderabad 110.0 115.1 96.8 145.7 78.3 546.0 90 4
87 Veltech High Tech Dr .Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College P Chennai 132.6 114.3 120.0 121.5 55.0 543.5 89 2
88 Vishwakarma Institute of Technology P Pune 105.0 104.4 107.6 131.7 92.5 541.1 96 8
89 M.S. Engineering College P Bangalore 80.0 130.4 106.6 135.5 86.3 538.8 Np ---
90 R.M.D. Engineering College P Thiruvallur 109.0 102.7 85.4 140.7 98.6 536.4 Np ---
91 Rajarambapu Institute Of Technology P Sangli 104.0 103.0 100.9 141.5 85.0 534.4 Np ---
92 Shri Vishnu Engineering College For Women p Bhimavaram 84.0 114.6 89.9 146.5 98.0 532.9 Np ---
93 Government College Of Engineering G Karad 126.0 109.8 69.3 137.5 88.6 531.1 Np ---
94 Institute Of Engineering & Technology, J.K.Lakshmipat University P Jaipur 86.0 121.0 117.5 152.6 54.0 531.1 97 3
95 Shri Shankaracharya Technical Campus Bhilai P Bhilai 99.2 114.1 79.2 141.9 96.7 531.1 98 3
96 IES College Of Technology P Bhopal 100.0 119.9 84.5 145.6 78.0 528.1 95 -1
97 Madhav Institute of Technology & Science G Gwalior 111.0 103.5 110.1 146.6 56.3 527.6 99 2
98 KIET Group Of Institutions P Ghaziabad 97.0 98.8 85.8 152.6 93.0 527.2 103 ---
99 BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology P Pune 119.0 108.5 87.9 115.6 94.0 525.0 94 ---
100 KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology P Belagavi 88.0 121.5 88.6 134.5 92.3 524.9 92 -8
Rank 2017 1
Name Of Institute IIT, Delhi

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

212.0
Acedmic Excellence 202.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 174.0
Infrastructure 195.5
placement 175.0
Overall Score (1,000) 958.8
Rank 2016 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 2
Name Of Institute IIT, Bombay

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

215.1
Acedmic Excellence 195.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 170.0
Infrastructure 199.9
placement 159.8
Overall Score (1,000) 940.4
Rank 2016 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 3
Name Of Institute IIT, Kharagpur

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kharagpur
Selection Process

219.0
Acedmic Excellence 197.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 162.0
Infrastructure 197.3
placement 153.2
Overall Score (1,000) 929.1
Rank 2016 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 4
Name Of Institute IIT, Kanpur

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kanpur
Selection Process

206.0
Acedmic Excellence 195.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 164.0
Infrastructure 192.0
placement 161.5
Overall Score (1,000) 918.7
Rank 2016 5
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 5
Name Of Institute Birla Institute Of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pilani
Selection Process

184.0
Acedmic Excellence 185.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 152.0
Infrastructure 183.7
placement 165.7
Overall Score (1,000) 870.4
Rank 2016 6
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 6
Name Of Institute NIT, Karnataka

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mangalore
Selection Process

177.0
Acedmic Excellence 171.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 138.0
Infrastructure 178.4
placement 144.7
Overall Score (1,000) 809.6
Rank 2016 9
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 7
Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Guindy

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

211.6
Acedmic Excellence 144.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 138.9
Infrastructure 145.1
placement 120.5
Overall Score (1,000) 760.7
Rank 2016 11
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 8
Name Of Institute Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

151.0
Acedmic Excellence 154.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.9
Infrastructure 163.5
placement 154.4
Overall Score (1,000) 758.2
Rank 2016 12
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 9
Name Of Institute VIT University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vellore
Selection Process

143.0
Acedmic Excellence 154.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 164.0
Infrastructure 152.0
placement 129.0
Overall Score (1,000) 742.6
Rank 2016 19
Change 10
   
Rank 2017 10
Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Pune

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Pune
Selection Process

167.5
Acedmic Excellence 151.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.2
Infrastructure 146.4
placement 140.7
Overall Score (1,000) 739.8
Rank 2016 14
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 11
Name Of Institute IIIT, Hyderabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

150.1
Acedmic Excellence 154.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.8
Infrastructure 160.8
placement 142.5
Overall Score (1,000) 738.8
Rank 2016 15
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 12
Name Of Institute IIIT, Allahabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Allahabad
Selection Process

151.4
Acedmic Excellence 155.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 119.0
Infrastructure 153.4
placement 152.0
Overall Score (1,000) 731.1
Rank 2016 17
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 13
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection Process

170
Acedmic Excellence 190.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 137.4
Infrastructure 119.8
placement 113.3
Overall Score (1,000) 730.7
Rank 2016 21
Change 8
   
Rank 2017 14
Name Of Institute Delhi Technological University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New-Delhi
Selection Process

145.0
Acedmic Excellence 165.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 131.0
Infrastructure 142.2
placement 147.0
Overall Score (1,000) 730.3
Rank 2016 13
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 15
Name Of Institute Manipal Institue Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

163.0
Acedmic Excellence 155.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.4
Infrastructure 151.3
placement 116.0
Overall Score (1,000) 715.2
Rank 2016 18
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 16
Name Of Institute University Institute Of Engineering, Chandigarh University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

143.0
Acedmic Excellence 144.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 140.6
Infrastructure 158.9
placement 123.4
Overall Score (1,000) 710.7
Rank 2016 22
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 17
Name Of Institute PSG College of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection Process

144.0
Acedmic Excellence 143.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.3
Infrastructure 164.2
placement 119.6
Overall Score (1,000) 701.2
Rank 2016 16
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 18
Name Of Institute Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Nagpur
Selection Process

145.0
Acedmic Excellence 157.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107.6
Infrastructure 174.5
placement 106.5
Overall Score (1,000) 690.9
Rank 2016 24
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 19
Name Of Institute Thapar University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Patiala
Selection Process

142.0
Acedmic Excellence 156.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 124.6
Infrastructure 150.5
placement 115.7
Overall Score (1,000) 689.6
Rank 2016 23
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 20
Name Of Institute M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 p
City Bangalore
Selection Process

139.1
Acedmic Excellence 125.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.7
Infrastructure 176.7
placement 128.8
Overall Score (1,000) 684.3
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 21
Name Of Institute Birla Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ranchi
Selection Process

165.0
Acedmic Excellence 154.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.5
Infrastructure 169.9
placement 75.7
Overall Score (1,000) 679.3
Rank 2016 20
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 22
Name Of Institute The National Institute Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mysore
Selection Process

142.6
Acedmic Excellence 142.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 131.0
Infrastructure 148.9
placement 108.5
Overall Score (1,000) 673.8
Rank 2016 25
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 23
Name Of Institute University College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

142.0
Acedmic Excellence 137.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 111.0
Infrastructure 164.5
placement 118.0
Overall Score (1,000) 673.1
Rank 2016 30
Change 7
   
Rank 2017 24
Name Of Institute Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 p
City Kalavakkam
Selection Process

148.0
Acedmic Excellence 142.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.3
Infrastructure 130.3
placement 110.0
Overall Score (1,000) 665.0
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 25
Name Of Institute B.I.T. Sindri

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection Process

169.0
Acedmic Excellence 139.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97.0
Infrastructure 149.5
placement 101.0
Overall Score (1,000) 656.2
Rank 2016 26
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 26
Name Of Institute Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process

143.0
Acedmic Excellence 144.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.2
Infrastructure 142.1
placement 98.5
Overall Score (1,000) 632.9
Rank 2016 29
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 27
Name Of Institute SRM Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

118.7
Acedmic Excellence 121.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 138.0
Infrastructure 142.7
placement 110.0
Overall Score (1,000) 631.1
Rank 2016 34
Change 7
   
Rank 2017 28
Name Of Institute Government College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Amravati
Selection Process

128.0
Acedmic Excellence 110.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.5
Infrastructure 164.8
placement 103.3
Overall Score (1,000) 624.4
Rank 2016 37
Change 9
   
Rank 2017 29
Name Of Institute SVKM's NMIMS-Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

117.0
Acedmic Excellence 121.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.2
Infrastructure 148.6
placement 106.4
Overall Score (1,000) 624.0
Rank 2016 33
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 30
Name Of Institute Mepco Schlenk Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sivakasi
Selection Process

135.6
Acedmic Excellence 143.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88.8
Infrastructure 161.0
placement 90.9
Overall Score (1,000) 619.4
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 31
Name Of Institute Thiagarajar College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Madurai
Selection Process

141.6
Acedmic Excellence 123.9
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.8
Infrastructure 131.5
placement 102.0
Overall Score (1,000) 617.7
Rank 2016 38
Change 7
   
Rank 2017 32
Name Of Institute Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

126.0
Acedmic Excellence 112.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.0
Infrastructure 155.3
placement 106.7
Overall Score (1,000) 617.3
Rank 2016 31
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 33
Name Of Institute Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

115.0
Acedmic Excellence 127.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102.4
Infrastructure 148.6
placement 122.5
Overall Score (1,000) 615.9
Rank 2016 32
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 34
Name Of Institute Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhilai
Selection Process

122.0
Acedmic Excellence 135.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.1
Infrastructure 162.3
placement 90.7
Overall Score (1,000) 615.9
Rank 2016 42
Change 8
   
Rank 2017 35
Name Of Institute Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Ludhiana
Selection Process

140.0
Acedmic Excellence 125.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 124.0
Infrastructure 132.0
placement 92.7
Overall Score (1,000) 614.2
Rank 2016 35
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 36
Name Of Institute Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology, Aligarh

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Aligarh
Selection Process

129.0
Acedmic Excellence 137.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.2
Infrastructure 131.3
placement 101.0
Overall Score (1,000) 612.8
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 37
Name Of Institute Govt. Model Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Cochin
Selection Process

125.0
Acedmic Excellence 116.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 122.0
Infrastructure 144.1
placement 101.2
Overall Score (1,000) 608.9
Rank 2016 36
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 38
Name Of Institute MIT College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

109.1
Acedmic Excellence 114.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 98.9
Infrastructure 168.1
placement 109.0
Overall Score (1,000) 599.2
Rank 2016 39
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 39
Name Of Institute PES University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

119.0
Acedmic Excellence 122.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.4
Infrastructure 147.1
placement 95.0
Overall Score (1,000) 595.8
Rank 2016 44
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 40
Name Of Institute KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belgaum
Selection Process

136.5
Acedmic Excellence 114.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83.5
Infrastructure 168.9
placement 91.9
Overall Score (1,000) 595.3
Rank 2016 46
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 41
Name Of Institute Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

129.0
Acedmic Excellence 130.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.6
Infrastructure 150.6
placement 67.6
Overall Score (1,000) 594.9
Rank 2016 40
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 42
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

121.9
Acedmic Excellence 145.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 93.1
Infrastructure 131.9
placement 102.5
Overall Score (1,000) 594.5
Rank 2016 48
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 43
Name Of Institute BMS Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

128.0
Acedmic Excellence 118.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.2
Infrastructure 150.0
placement 96.8
Overall Score (1,000) 593.2
Rank 2016 43
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 44
Name Of Institute BMS College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

124.0
Acedmic Excellence 124.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88.5
Infrastructure 145.5
placement 110.0
Overall Score (1,000) 592.1
Rank 2016 45
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 45
Name Of Institute Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

109.0
Acedmic Excellence 132.9
Personality Development & Indel Interface 86.0
Infrastructure 148.8
placement 115.0
Overall Score (1,000) 591.8
Rank 2016 41
Change -4
   
Rank 2017 46
Name Of Institute Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Shimoga
Selection Process

132.7
Acedmic Excellence 133.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 86.9
Infrastructure 153.2
placement 85.2
Overall Score (1,000) 591.8
Rank 2016 47
Change 1
   
Rank 2017 47
Name Of Institute K L University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Guntur
Selection Process

116.0
Acedmic Excellence 135.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 111.3
Infrastructure 150.7
placement 75.0
Overall Score (1,000) 588.6
Rank 2016 50
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 48
Name Of Institute Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

127.0
Acedmic Excellence 126.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96.1
Infrastructure 145.5
placement 92.4
Overall Score (1,000) 587.4
Rank 2016 53
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 49
Name Of Institute Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Nagpur
Selection Process

121.4
Acedmic Excellence 122.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.6
Infrastructure 144.9
placement 90.8
Overall Score (1,000) 585.2
Rank 2016 58
Change 9
   
Rank 2017 50
Name Of Institute Sri Sairam Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

118.8
Acedmic Excellence 134.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97.0
Infrastructure 147.0
placement 88.0
Overall Score (1,000) 584.8
Rank 2016 54
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 51
Name Of Institute Cummins College of Engineering for Women

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

122.0
Acedmic Excellence 129.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.3
Infrastructure 134.9
placement 102.0
Overall Score (1,000) 582.2
Rank 2016 57
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 52
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Engineering, DIT University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

125.0
Acedmic Excellence 122.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.5
Infrastructure 139.1
placement 101.0
Overall Score (1,000) 581.6
Rank 2016 51
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 53
Name Of Institute Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmednagar
Selection Process

119.0
Acedmic Excellence 131.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 111.0
Infrastructure 143.1
placement 76.8
Overall Score (1,000) 581.3
Rank 2016 56
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 54
Name Of Institute SDM College Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dharwad
Selection Process

129.0
Acedmic Excellence 119.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102.2
Infrastructure 139.7
placement 90.7
Overall Score (1,000) 580.9
Rank 2016 59
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 55
Name Of Institute Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

109.0
Acedmic Excellence 107.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103.6
Infrastructure 125.6
placement 134.5
Overall Score (1,000) 580.3
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 56
Name Of Institute M V J College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

123.0
Acedmic Excellence 119.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 81.0
Infrastructure 166.4
placement 90.4
Overall Score (1,000) 579.8
Rank 2016 61
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 57
Name Of Institute Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

130.0
Acedmic Excellence 108.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.2
Infrastructure 130.5
placement 101.3
Overall Score (1,000) 578.7
Rank 2016 60
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 58
Name Of Institute The Northcap University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection Process

112.0
Acedmic Excellence 129.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83.5
Infrastructure 150.5
placement 103.0
Overall Score (1,000) 578.6
Rank 2016 64
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 59
Name Of Institute Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

118.0
Acedmic Excellence 116.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.2
Infrastructure 142.6
placement 87.5
Overall Score (1,000) 576.5
Rank 2016 63
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 60
Name Of Institute Indraprastha Institute Of Information Technology Delhi

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

109.0
Acedmic Excellence 118.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104.0
Infrastructure 154.9
placement 90.0
Overall Score (1,000) 575.9
Rank 2016 67
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 61
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Berhampur
Selection Process

114.0
Acedmic Excellence 123.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104.8
Infrastructure 140.8
placement 92.2
Overall Score (1,000) 575.1
Rank 2016 66
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 62
Name Of Institute Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

121.5
Acedmic Excellence 124.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102.5
Infrastructure 133.7
placement 91.8
Overall Score (1,000) 574.3
Rank 2016 65
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 63
Name Of Institute JSS Academy Of Technical Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

122.0
Acedmic Excellence 123.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 98.0
Infrastructure 137.3
placement 93.5
Overall Score (1,000) 574.3
Rank 2016 71
Change 8
   
Rank 2017 64
Name Of Institute Army Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

107.0
Acedmic Excellence 114.9
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.9
Infrastructure 148.0
placement 98.0
Overall Score (1,000) 573.8
Rank 2016 62
Change -2
   
Rank 2017 65
Name Of Institute Amity School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

116.0
Acedmic Excellence 115.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.5
Infrastructure 140.8
placement 106.0
Overall Score (1,000) 573.0
Rank 2016 72
Change 7
   
Rank 2017 66
Name Of Institute Lovely Professional University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Phagwara
Selection Process

85.0
Acedmic Excellence 111.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107.0
Infrastructure 156.1
placement 111.1
Overall Score (1,000) 570.6
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 67
Name Of Institute JIS College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kalyani, West Bengal
Selection Process

130.4
Acedmic Excellence 126.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 85.3
Infrastructure 115.4
placement 112.4
Overall Score (1,000) 569.4
Rank 2016 76
Change 9
   
Rank 2017 68
Name Of Institute IMS Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process

110.0
Acedmic Excellence 112.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 109.0
Infrastructure 135.8
placement 100.5
Overall Score (1,000) 567.8
Rank 2016 75
Change 7
   
Rank 2017 69
Name Of Institute P.E.S. College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mandya
Selection Process

111.8
Acedmic Excellence 109.9
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.6
Infrastructure 165.2
placement 72.3
Overall Score (1,000) 567.7
Rank 2016 81
Change 12
   
Rank 2017 70
Name Of Institute Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection Process

105.1
Acedmic Excellence 148.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.0
Infrastructure 144.5
placement 75.5
Overall Score (1,000) 567.3
Rank 2016 69
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 71
Name Of Institute Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sikkim
Selection Process

113.0
Acedmic Excellence 104.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 99.7
Infrastructure 156.5
placement 92.5
Overall Score (1,000) 566.4
Rank 2016 70
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 72
Name Of Institute Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

105.0
Acedmic Excellence 107.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 92.1
Infrastructure 152.9
placement 107.8
Overall Score (1,000) 565.1
Rank 2016 78
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 73
Name Of Institute SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

108.0
Acedmic Excellence 118.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96.0
Infrastructure 140.3
placement 101.3
Overall Score (1,000) 564.0
Rank 2016 68
Change -5
   
Rank 2017 74
Name Of Institute Kongu Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

106.5
Acedmic Excellence 118.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121.5
Infrastructure 134.1
placement 83.1
Overall Score (1,000) 563.7
Rank 2016 83
Change 9
   
Rank 2017 75
Name Of Institute K.S.R. College Of Enginnering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Thiruchengode
Selection Process

127.0
Acedmic Excellence 114.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 81.3
Infrastructure 152.5
placement 88.6
Overall Score (1,000) 563.4
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 76
Name Of Institute Maharashtra Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

124.0
Acedmic Excellence 110.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102.6
Infrastructure 134.1
placement 92.0
Overall Score (1,000) 562.9
Rank 2016 73
Change -3
   
Rank 2017 77
Name Of Institute Sri Sairam College of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

110.0
Acedmic Excellence 111.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102.2
Infrastructure 141.5
placement 97.5
Overall Score (1,000) 562.6
Rank 2016 77
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 78
Name Of Institute J.B. Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

117.0
Acedmic Excellence 121.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 74.5
Infrastructure 150.1
placement 99.0
Overall Score (1,000) 562.0
Rank 2016 80
Change 2
   
Rank 2017 79
Name Of Institute Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

108.0
Acedmic Excellence 110.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.5
Infrastructure 126.5
placement 102.5
Overall Score (1,000) 561.8
Rank 2016 79
Change 0
   
Rank 2017 80
Name Of Institute R.M.K. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kavaripettai
Selection Process

118.5
Acedmic Excellence 105.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101.4
Infrastructure 135.2
placement 98.2
Overall Score (1,000) 558.8
Rank 2016 85
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 81
Name Of Institute S.A. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

110.0
Acedmic Excellence 114.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.0
Infrastructure 143.5
placement 82.0
Overall Score (1,000) 557.6
Rank 2016 86
Change 5
   
Rank 2017 82
Name Of Institute University Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

110.0
Acedmic Excellence 123.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.5
Infrastructure 147.5
placement 67.7
Overall Score (1,000) 557.4
Rank 2016 88
Change 6
   
Rank 2017 83
Name Of Institute Kuppam Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kuppam
Selection Process

107.0
Acedmic Excellence 108.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83.4
Infrastructure 164.5
placement 94.0
Overall Score (1,000) 557.2
Rank 2016 91
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 84
Name Of Institute Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT SD)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Panipat
Selection Process

118.0
Acedmic Excellence 108.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83.5
Infrastructure 148.5
placement 93.1
Overall Score (1,000) 551.6
Rank 2016 87
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 85
Name Of Institute Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Secunderabd
Selection Process

109.0
Acedmic Excellence 109.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.2
Infrastructure 141.5
placement 71.3
Overall Score (1,000) 548.7
Rank 2016 93
Change 8
   
Rank 2017 86
Name Of Institute CVR College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

110.0
Acedmic Excellence 115.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96.8
Infrastructure 145.7
placement 78.3
Overall Score (1,000) 546.0
Rank 2016 90
Change 4
   
Rank 2017 87
Name Of Institute Veltech High Tech Dr .Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

132.6
Acedmic Excellence 114.3
Personality Development & Indel Interface 120.0
Infrastructure 121.5
placement 55.0
Overall Score (1,000) 543.5
Rank 2016 89
Change 2
   
Rank 2017 88
Name Of Institute Vishwakarma Institute of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

105.0
Acedmic Excellence 104.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107.6
Infrastructure 131.7
placement 92.5
Overall Score (1,000) 541.1
Rank 2016 96
Change 8
   
Rank 2017 89
Name Of Institute M.S. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

80.0
Acedmic Excellence 130.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106.6
Infrastructure 135.5
placement 86.3
Overall Score (1,000) 538.8
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 90
Name Of Institute R.M.D. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Thiruvallur
Selection Process

109.0
Acedmic Excellence 102.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 85.4
Infrastructure 140.7
placement 98.6
Overall Score (1,000) 536.4
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 91
Name Of Institute Rajarambapu Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sangli
Selection Process

104.0
Acedmic Excellence 103.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.9
Infrastructure 141.5
placement 85.0
Overall Score (1,000) 534.4
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 92
Name Of Institute Shri Vishnu Engineering College For Women

P:Pvt G:Govt

 p
City Bhimavaram
Selection Process

84.0
Acedmic Excellence 114.6
Personality Development & Indel Interface 89.9
Infrastructure 146.5
placement 98.0
Overall Score (1,000) 532.9
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 93
Name Of Institute Government College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Karad
Selection Process

126.0
Acedmic Excellence 109.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 69.3
Infrastructure 137.5
placement 88.6
Overall Score (1,000) 531.1
Rank 2016 Np
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 94
Name Of Institute Institute Of Engineering & Technology, J.K.Lakshmipat University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

86.0
Acedmic Excellence 121.0
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.5
Infrastructure 152.6
placement 54.0
Overall Score (1,000) 531.1
Rank 2016 97
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 95
Name Of Institute Shri Shankaracharya Technical Campus Bhilai

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhilai
Selection Process

99.2
Acedmic Excellence 114.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 79.2
Infrastructure 141.9
placement 96.7
Overall Score (1,000) 531.1
Rank 2016 98
Change 3
   
Rank 2017 96
Name Of Institute IES College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection Process

100.0
Acedmic Excellence 119.9
Personality Development & Indel Interface 84.5
Infrastructure 145.6
placement 78.0
Overall Score (1,000) 528.1
Rank 2016 95
Change -1
   
Rank 2017 97
Name Of Institute Madhav Institute of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Gwalior
Selection Process

111.0
Acedmic Excellence 103.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.1
Infrastructure 146.6
placement 56.3
Overall Score (1,000) 527.6
Rank 2016 99
Change 2
   
Rank 2017 98
Name Of Institute KIET Group Of Institutions

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process

97.0
Acedmic Excellence 98.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 85.8
Infrastructure 152.6
placement 93.0
Overall Score (1,000) 527.2
Rank 2016 103
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 99
Name Of Institute BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

119.0
Acedmic Excellence 108.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 87.9
Infrastructure 115.6
placement 94.0
Overall Score (1,000) 525.0
Rank 2016 94
Change ---
   
Rank 2017 100
Name Of Institute KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belagavi
Selection Process

88.0
Acedmic Excellence 121.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 88.6
Infrastructure 134.5
placement 92.3
Overall Score (1,000) 524.9
Rank 2016 92
Change -8
   

1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked. NSIT Delhi, which wanted to participate, but could not submit their figures, is ranked on latest available data; 2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private; 3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; 4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off;  5. NR: Not Ranked.

