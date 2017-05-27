Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2017

Rank 2017 Name of Institute P: Pvt

G: Govt City Selection Process Acadmic

excellence Personality Devt & indel interface Infrastructure Placement Overall

score

(1,000) Rank 2016 Change 1 IIT, Delhi G Delhi 212.0 202.3 174.0 195.5 175.0 958.8 1 0 2 IIT, Bombay G Mumbai 215.1 195.6 170.0 199.9 159.8 940.4 2 0 3 IIT, Kharagpur G Kharagpur 219.0 197.6 162.0 197.3 153.2 929.1 3 0 4 IIT, Kanpur G Kanpur 206.0 195.2 164.0 192.0 161.5 918.7 5 1 5 Birla Institute Of Technology & Science P Pilani 184.0 185.0 152.0 183.7 165.7 870.4 6 1 6 NIT, Karnataka G Mangalore 177.0 171.6 138.0 178.4 144.7 809.6 9 3 7 College Of Engineering, Guindy P Chennai 211.6 144.7 138.9 145.1 120.5 760.7 11 4 8 Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology* G New Delhi 151.0 154.4 134.9 163.5 154.4 758.2 12 4 9 VIT University P Vellore 143.0 154.6 164.0 152.0 129.0 742.6 19 10 10 College Of Engineering, Pune G Pune 167.5 151.0 134.2 146.4 140.7 739.8 14 4 11 IIIT, Hyderabad P Hyderabad 150.1 154.6 130.8 160.8 142.5 738.8 15 4 12 IIIT, Allahabad G Allahabad 151.4 155.3 119.0 153.4 152.0 731.1 17 5 13 Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad G Dhanbad 170 190.2 137.4 119.8 113.3 730.7 21 8 14 Delhi Technological University G New-Delhi 145.0 165.1 131.0 142.2 147.0 730.3 13 -1 15 Manipal Institue Of Technology P Manipal 163.0 155.6 129.4 151.3 116.0 715.2 18 3 16 University Institute Of Engineering, Chandigarh University P Chandigarh 143.0 144.8 140.6 158.9 123.4 710.7 22 6 17 PSG College of Technology P Coimbatore 144.0 143.1 130.3 164.2 119.6 701.2 16 -1 18 Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology G Nagpur 145.0 157.3 107.6 174.5 106.5 690.9 24 6 19 Thapar University P Patiala 142.0 156.8 124.6 150.5 115.7 689.6 23 4 20 M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology p Bangalore 139.1 125.1 114.7 176.7 128.8 684.3 Np --- 21 Birla Institute Of Technology P Ranchi 165.0 154.2 114.5 169.9 75.7 679.3 20 -1 22 The National Institute Of Engineering G Mysore 142.6 142.8 131.0 148.9 108.5 673.8 25 --- 23 University College Of Engineering G Hyderabad 142.0 137.6 111.0 164.5 118.0 673.1 30 7 24 Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering p Kalavakkam 148.0 142.5 134.3 130.3 110.0 665.0 Np --- 25 B.I.T. Sindri G Dhanbad 169.0 139.8 97.0 149.5 101.0 656.2 26 1 26 Institute Of Technology P Ahmedabad 143.0 144.2 105.2 142.1 98.5 632.9 29 --- 27 SRM Engineering College P Chennai 118.7 121.6 138.0 142.7 110.0 631.1 34 7 28 Government College Of Engineering G Amravati 128.0 110.8 117.5 164.8 103.3 624.4 37 9 29 SVKM's NMIMS-Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering P Mumbai 117.0 121.8 130.2 148.6 106.4 624.0 33 4 30 Mepco Schlenk Engineering College P Sivakasi 135.6 143.1 88.8 161.0 90.9 619.4 Np --- 31 Thiagarajar College Of Engineering G Madurai 141.6 123.9 118.8 131.5 102.0 617.7 38 7 32 Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology P Hyderabad 126.0 112.3 117.0 155.3 106.7 617.3 31 -1 33 Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College Of Engineering P Mumbai 115.0 127.5 102.4 148.6 122.5 615.9 32 --- 34 Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology P Bhilai 122.0 135.8 105.1 162.3 90.7 615.9 42 8 35 Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College G Ludhiana 140.0 125.5 124.0 132.0 92.7 614.2 35 0 36 Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology, Aligarh G Aligarh 129.0 137.3 114.2 131.3 101.0 612.8 Np --- 37 Govt. Model Engineering College G Cochin 125.0 116.7 122.0 144.1 101.2 608.9 36 -1 38 MIT College Of Engineering P Pune 109.1 114.1 98.9 168.1 109.0 599.2 39 1 39 PES University P Bangalore 119.0 122.3 112.4 147.1 95.0 595.8 44 --- 40 KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology P Belgaum 136.5 114.4 83.5 168.9 91.9 595.3 46 6 41 Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology P Erode 129.0 130.1 117.6 150.6 67.6 594.9 40 -1 42 Symbiosis Institute Of Technology P Pune 121.9 145.2 93.1 131.9 102.5 594.5 48 6 43 BMS Institute Of Technology & Management P Bangalore 128.0 118.3 100.2 150.0 96.8 593.2 43 0 44 BMS College Of Engineering P Bangalore 124.0 124.1 88.5 145.5 110.0 592.1 45 1 45 Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering P Pune 109.0 132.9 86.0 148.8 115.0 591.8 41 -4 46 Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering P Shimoga 132.7 133.8 86.9 153.2 85.2 591.8 47 1 47 K L University P Guntur 116.0 135.6 111.3 150.7 75.0 588.6 50 3 48 Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology P Noida 127.0 126.4 96.1 145.5 92.4 587.4 53 5 49 Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management P Nagpur 121.4 122.5 105.6 144.9 90.8 585.2 58 9 50 Sri Sairam Engineering College P Chennai 118.8 134.0 97.0 147.0 88.0 584.8 54 4 51 Cummins College of Engineering for Women P Pune 122.0 129.0 94.3 134.9 102.0 582.2 57 6 52 Faculty Of Engineering, DIT University P Dehradun 125.0 122.0 94.5 139.1 101.0 581.6 51 -1 53 Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering P Ahmednagar 119.0 131.4 111.0 143.1 76.8 581.3 56 3 54 SDM College Of Engineering & Technology P Dharwad 129.0 119.4 102.2 139.7 90.7 580.9 59 5 55 Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering P Pune 109.0 107.6 103.6 125.6 134.5 580.3 Np --- 56 M V J College Of Engineering P Bangalore 123.0 119.0 81.0 166.4 90.4 579.8 61 5 57 Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology P Bangalore 130.0 108.6 108.2 130.5 101.3 578.7 60 3 58 The Northcap University P Gurgaon 112.0 129.6 83.5 150.5 103.0 578.6 64 6 59 Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology P Ernakulam 118.0 116.2 112.2 142.6 87.5 576.5 63 4 60 Indraprastha Institute Of Information Technology Delhi G New Delhi 109.0 118.1 104.0 154.9 90.0 575.9 67 --- 61 National Institute Of Science & Technology P Berhampur 114.0 123.4 104.8 140.8 92.2 575.1 66 5 62 Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology P Hyderabad 121.5 124.8 102.5 133.7 91.8 574.3 65 3 63 JSS Academy Of Technical Education P Bangalore 122.0 123.5 98.0 137.3 93.5 574.3 71 8 64 Army Institute Of Technology P Pune 107.0 114.9 105.9 148.0 98.0 573.8 62 -2 65 Amity School Of Engineering & Technology P Noida 116.0 115.7 94.5 140.8 106.0 573.0 72 7 66 Lovely Professional University P Phagwara 85.0 111.4 107.0 156.1 111.1 570.6 Np --- 67 JIS College Of Engineering P Kalyani, West Bengal 130.4 126.0 85.3 115.4 112.4 569.4 76 9 68 IMS Engineering College P Ghaziabad 110.0 112.5 109.0 135.8 100.5 567.8 75 7 69 P.E.S. College Of Engineering G Mandya 111.8 109.9 108.6 165.2 72.3 567.7 81 12 70 Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology P Bhopal 105.1 148.2 94.0 144.5 75.5 567.3 69 -1 71 Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology P Sikkim 113.0 104.7 99.7 156.5 92.5 566.4 70 -1 72 Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management P Noida 105.0 107.3 92.1 152.9 107.8 565.1 78 --- 73 SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology P Ernakulam 108.0 118.4 96.0 140.3 101.3 564.0 68 -5 74 Kongu Engineering College P Erode 106.5 118.5 121.5 134.1 83.1 563.7 83 9 75 K.S.R. College Of Enginnering P Thiruchengode 127.0 114.0 81.3 152.5 88.6 563.4 Np --- 76 Maharashtra Institute Of Technology P Aurangabad 124.0 110.2 102.6 134.1 92.0 562.9 73 -3 77 Sri Sairam College of Engineering P Bangalore 110.0 111.4 102.2 141.5 97.5 562.6 77 0 78 J.B. Institute Of Technology P Dehradun 117.0 121.5 74.5 150.1 99.0 562.0 80 2 79 Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center P Jaipur 108.0 110.3 114.5 126.5 102.5 561.8 79 0 80 R.M.K. Engineering College P Kavaripettai 118.5 105.6 101.4 135.2 98.2 558.8 85 5 81 S.A. Engineering College P Chennai 110.0 114.1 108.0 143.5 82.0 557.6 86 5 82 University Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University P Chandigarh 110.0 123.7 108.5 147.5 67.7 557.4 88 6 83 Kuppam Engineering College P Kuppam 107.0 108.3 83.4 164.5 94.0 557.2 91 --- 84 Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT SD) P Panipat 118.0 108.5 83.5 148.5 93.1 551.6 87 3 85 Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology P Secunderabd 109.0 109.6 117.2 141.5 71.3 548.7 93 8 86 CVR College Of Engineering P Hyderabad 110.0 115.1 96.8 145.7 78.3 546.0 90 4 87 Veltech High Tech Dr .Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College P Chennai 132.6 114.3 120.0 121.5 55.0 543.5 89 2 88 Vishwakarma Institute of Technology P Pune 105.0 104.4 107.6 131.7 92.5 541.1 96 8 89 M.S. Engineering College P Bangalore 80.0 130.4 106.6 135.5 86.3 538.8 Np --- 90 R.M.D. Engineering College P Thiruvallur 109.0 102.7 85.4 140.7 98.6 536.4 Np --- 91 Rajarambapu Institute Of Technology P Sangli 104.0 103.0 100.9 141.5 85.0 534.4 Np --- 92 Shri Vishnu Engineering College For Women p Bhimavaram 84.0 114.6 89.9 146.5 98.0 532.9 Np --- 93 Government College Of Engineering G Karad 126.0 109.8 69.3 137.5 88.6 531.1 Np --- 94 Institute Of Engineering & Technology, J.K.Lakshmipat University P Jaipur 86.0 121.0 117.5 152.6 54.0 531.1 97 3 95 Shri Shankaracharya Technical Campus Bhilai P Bhilai 99.2 114.1 79.2 141.9 96.7 531.1 98 3 96 IES College Of Technology P Bhopal 100.0 119.9 84.5 145.6 78.0 528.1 95 -1 97 Madhav Institute of Technology & Science G Gwalior 111.0 103.5 110.1 146.6 56.3 527.6 99 2 98 KIET Group Of Institutions P Ghaziabad 97.0 98.8 85.8 152.6 93.0 527.2 103 --- 99 BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology P Pune 119.0 108.5 87.9 115.6 94.0 525.0 94 --- 100 KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology P Belagavi 88.0 121.5 88.6 134.5 92.3 524.9 92 -8

1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked. NSIT Delhi, which wanted to participate, but could not submit their figures, is ranked on latest available data; 2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private; 3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; 4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off; 5. NR: Not Ranked.