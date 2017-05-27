Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2017

- Login | Register
- Current Issue
- National
- International
- Business
- Most Read
- Features
- Regulars
- Sports
- Books
- Back Issues
- Follow
-
|Rank 2017
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process
|Acadmic
excellence
|Personality Devt & indel interface
|Infrastructure
|Placement
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2016
|Change
|1
|IIT, Delhi
|G
|Delhi
|212.0
|202.3
|174.0
|195.5
|175.0
|958.8
|1
|0
|2
|IIT, Bombay
|G
|Mumbai
|215.1
|195.6
|170.0
|199.9
|159.8
|940.4
|2
|0
|3
|IIT, Kharagpur
|G
|Kharagpur
|219.0
|197.6
|162.0
|197.3
|153.2
|929.1
|3
|0
|4
|IIT, Kanpur
|G
|Kanpur
|206.0
|195.2
|164.0
|192.0
|161.5
|918.7
|5
|1
|5
|Birla Institute Of Technology & Science
|P
|Pilani
|184.0
|185.0
|152.0
|183.7
|165.7
|870.4
|6
|1
|6
|NIT, Karnataka
|G
|Mangalore
|177.0
|171.6
|138.0
|178.4
|144.7
|809.6
|9
|3
|7
|College Of Engineering, Guindy
|P
|Chennai
|211.6
|144.7
|138.9
|145.1
|120.5
|760.7
|11
|4
|8
|Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*
|G
|New Delhi
|151.0
|154.4
|134.9
|163.5
|154.4
|758.2
|12
|4
|9
|VIT University
|P
|Vellore
|143.0
|154.6
|164.0
|152.0
|129.0
|742.6
|19
|10
|10
|College Of Engineering, Pune
|G
|Pune
|167.5
|151.0
|134.2
|146.4
|140.7
|739.8
|14
|4
|11
|IIIT, Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|150.1
|154.6
|130.8
|160.8
|142.5
|738.8
|15
|4
|12
|IIIT, Allahabad
|G
|Allahabad
|151.4
|155.3
|119.0
|153.4
|152.0
|731.1
|17
|5
|13
|Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad
|G
|Dhanbad
|170
|190.2
|137.4
|119.8
|113.3
|730.7
|21
|8
|14
|Delhi Technological University
|G
|New-Delhi
|145.0
|165.1
|131.0
|142.2
|147.0
|730.3
|13
|-1
|15
|Manipal Institue Of Technology
|P
|Manipal
|163.0
|155.6
|129.4
|151.3
|116.0
|715.2
|18
|3
|16
|University Institute Of Engineering, Chandigarh University
|P
|Chandigarh
|143.0
|144.8
|140.6
|158.9
|123.4
|710.7
|22
|6
|17
|PSG College of Technology
|P
|Coimbatore
|144.0
|143.1
|130.3
|164.2
|119.6
|701.2
|16
|-1
|18
|Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology
|G
|Nagpur
|145.0
|157.3
|107.6
|174.5
|106.5
|690.9
|24
|6
|19
|Thapar University
|P
|Patiala
|142.0
|156.8
|124.6
|150.5
|115.7
|689.6
|23
|4
|20
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology
|p
|Bangalore
|139.1
|125.1
|114.7
|176.7
|128.8
|684.3
|Np
|---
|21
|Birla Institute Of Technology
|P
|Ranchi
|165.0
|154.2
|114.5
|169.9
|75.7
|679.3
|20
|-1
|22
|The National Institute Of Engineering
|G
|Mysore
|142.6
|142.8
|131.0
|148.9
|108.5
|673.8
|25
|---
|23
|University College Of Engineering
|G
|Hyderabad
|142.0
|137.6
|111.0
|164.5
|118.0
|673.1
|30
|7
|24
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|p
|Kalavakkam
|148.0
|142.5
|134.3
|130.3
|110.0
|665.0
|Np
|---
|25
|B.I.T. Sindri
|G
|Dhanbad
|169.0
|139.8
|97.0
|149.5
|101.0
|656.2
|26
|1
|26
|Institute Of Technology
|P
|Ahmedabad
|143.0
|144.2
|105.2
|142.1
|98.5
|632.9
|29
|---
|27
|SRM Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|118.7
|121.6
|138.0
|142.7
|110.0
|631.1
|34
|7
|28
|Government College Of Engineering
|G
|Amravati
|128.0
|110.8
|117.5
|164.8
|103.3
|624.4
|37
|9
|29
|SVKM's NMIMS-Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering
|P
|Mumbai
|117.0
|121.8
|130.2
|148.6
|106.4
|624.0
|33
|4
|30
|Mepco Schlenk Engineering College
|P
|Sivakasi
|135.6
|143.1
|88.8
|161.0
|90.9
|619.4
|Np
|---
|31
|Thiagarajar College Of Engineering
|G
|Madurai
|141.6
|123.9
|118.8
|131.5
|102.0
|617.7
|38
|7
|32
|Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|126.0
|112.3
|117.0
|155.3
|106.7
|617.3
|31
|-1
|33
|Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College Of Engineering
|P
|Mumbai
|115.0
|127.5
|102.4
|148.6
|122.5
|615.9
|32
|---
|34
|Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Bhilai
|122.0
|135.8
|105.1
|162.3
|90.7
|615.9
|42
|8
|35
|Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College
|G
|Ludhiana
|140.0
|125.5
|124.0
|132.0
|92.7
|614.2
|35
|0
|36
|Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology, Aligarh
|G
|Aligarh
|129.0
|137.3
|114.2
|131.3
|101.0
|612.8
|Np
|---
|37
|Govt. Model Engineering College
|G
|Cochin
|125.0
|116.7
|122.0
|144.1
|101.2
|608.9
|36
|-1
|38
|MIT College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|109.1
|114.1
|98.9
|168.1
|109.0
|599.2
|39
|1
|39
|PES University
|P
|Bangalore
|119.0
|122.3
|112.4
|147.1
|95.0
|595.8
|44
|---
|40
|KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Belgaum
|136.5
|114.4
|83.5
|168.9
|91.9
|595.3
|46
|6
|41
|Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology
|P
|Erode
|129.0
|130.1
|117.6
|150.6
|67.6
|594.9
|40
|-1
|42
|Symbiosis Institute Of Technology
|P
|Pune
|121.9
|145.2
|93.1
|131.9
|102.5
|594.5
|48
|6
|43
|BMS Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Bangalore
|128.0
|118.3
|100.2
|150.0
|96.8
|593.2
|43
|0
|44
|BMS College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|124.0
|124.1
|88.5
|145.5
|110.0
|592.1
|45
|1
|45
|Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|109.0
|132.9
|86.0
|148.8
|115.0
|591.8
|41
|-4
|46
|Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering
|P
|Shimoga
|132.7
|133.8
|86.9
|153.2
|85.2
|591.8
|47
|1
|47
|K L University
|P
|Guntur
|116.0
|135.6
|111.3
|150.7
|75.0
|588.6
|50
|3
|48
|Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Noida
|127.0
|126.4
|96.1
|145.5
|92.4
|587.4
|53
|5
|49
|Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management
|P
|Nagpur
|121.4
|122.5
|105.6
|144.9
|90.8
|585.2
|58
|9
|50
|Sri Sairam Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|118.8
|134.0
|97.0
|147.0
|88.0
|584.8
|54
|4
|51
|Cummins College of Engineering for Women
|P
|Pune
|122.0
|129.0
|94.3
|134.9
|102.0
|582.2
|57
|6
|52
|Faculty Of Engineering, DIT University
|P
|Dehradun
|125.0
|122.0
|94.5
|139.1
|101.0
|581.6
|51
|-1
|53
|Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering
|P
|Ahmednagar
|119.0
|131.4
|111.0
|143.1
|76.8
|581.3
|56
|3
|54
|SDM College Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Dharwad
|129.0
|119.4
|102.2
|139.7
|90.7
|580.9
|59
|5
|55
|Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|109.0
|107.6
|103.6
|125.6
|134.5
|580.3
|Np
|---
|56
|M V J College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|123.0
|119.0
|81.0
|166.4
|90.4
|579.8
|61
|5
|57
|Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|130.0
|108.6
|108.2
|130.5
|101.3
|578.7
|60
|3
|58
|The Northcap University
|P
|Gurgaon
|112.0
|129.6
|83.5
|150.5
|103.0
|578.6
|64
|6
|59
|Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Ernakulam
|118.0
|116.2
|112.2
|142.6
|87.5
|576.5
|63
|4
|60
|Indraprastha Institute Of Information Technology Delhi
|G
|New Delhi
|109.0
|118.1
|104.0
|154.9
|90.0
|575.9
|67
|---
|61
|National Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Berhampur
|114.0
|123.4
|104.8
|140.8
|92.2
|575.1
|66
|5
|62
|Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|121.5
|124.8
|102.5
|133.7
|91.8
|574.3
|65
|3
|63
|JSS Academy Of Technical Education
|P
|Bangalore
|122.0
|123.5
|98.0
|137.3
|93.5
|574.3
|71
|8
|64
|Army Institute Of Technology
|P
|Pune
|107.0
|114.9
|105.9
|148.0
|98.0
|573.8
|62
|-2
|65
|Amity School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Noida
|116.0
|115.7
|94.5
|140.8
|106.0
|573.0
|72
|7
|66
|Lovely Professional University
|P
|Phagwara
|85.0
|111.4
|107.0
|156.1
|111.1
|570.6
|Np
|---
|67
|JIS College Of Engineering
|P
|Kalyani, West Bengal
|130.4
|126.0
|85.3
|115.4
|112.4
|569.4
|76
|9
|68
|IMS Engineering College
|P
|Ghaziabad
|110.0
|112.5
|109.0
|135.8
|100.5
|567.8
|75
|7
|69
|P.E.S. College Of Engineering
|G
|Mandya
|111.8
|109.9
|108.6
|165.2
|72.3
|567.7
|81
|12
|70
|Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|105.1
|148.2
|94.0
|144.5
|75.5
|567.3
|69
|-1
|71
|Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology
|P
|Sikkim
|113.0
|104.7
|99.7
|156.5
|92.5
|566.4
|70
|-1
|72
|Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Noida
|105.0
|107.3
|92.1
|152.9
|107.8
|565.1
|78
|---
|73
|SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Ernakulam
|108.0
|118.4
|96.0
|140.3
|101.3
|564.0
|68
|-5
|74
|Kongu Engineering College
|P
|Erode
|106.5
|118.5
|121.5
|134.1
|83.1
|563.7
|83
|9
|75
|K.S.R. College Of Enginnering
|P
|Thiruchengode
|127.0
|114.0
|81.3
|152.5
|88.6
|563.4
|Np
|---
|76
|Maharashtra Institute Of Technology
|P
|Aurangabad
|124.0
|110.2
|102.6
|134.1
|92.0
|562.9
|73
|-3
|77
|Sri Sairam College of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|110.0
|111.4
|102.2
|141.5
|97.5
|562.6
|77
|0
|78
|J.B. Institute Of Technology
|P
|Dehradun
|117.0
|121.5
|74.5
|150.1
|99.0
|562.0
|80
|2
|79
|Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center
|P
|Jaipur
|108.0
|110.3
|114.5
|126.5
|102.5
|561.8
|79
|0
|80
|R.M.K. Engineering College
|P
|Kavaripettai
|118.5
|105.6
|101.4
|135.2
|98.2
|558.8
|85
|5
|81
|S.A. Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|110.0
|114.1
|108.0
|143.5
|82.0
|557.6
|86
|5
|82
|University Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University
|P
|Chandigarh
|110.0
|123.7
|108.5
|147.5
|67.7
|557.4
|88
|6
|83
|Kuppam Engineering College
|P
|Kuppam
|107.0
|108.3
|83.4
|164.5
|94.0
|557.2
|91
|---
|84
|Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT SD)
|P
|Panipat
|118.0
|108.5
|83.5
|148.5
|93.1
|551.6
|87
|3
|85
|Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Secunderabd
|109.0
|109.6
|117.2
|141.5
|71.3
|548.7
|93
|8
|86
|CVR College Of Engineering
|P
|Hyderabad
|110.0
|115.1
|96.8
|145.7
|78.3
|546.0
|90
|4
|87
|Veltech High Tech Dr .Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|132.6
|114.3
|120.0
|121.5
|55.0
|543.5
|89
|2
|88
|Vishwakarma Institute of Technology
|P
|Pune
|105.0
|104.4
|107.6
|131.7
|92.5
|541.1
|96
|8
|89
|M.S. Engineering College
|P
|Bangalore
|80.0
|130.4
|106.6
|135.5
|86.3
|538.8
|Np
|---
|90
|R.M.D. Engineering College
|P
|Thiruvallur
|109.0
|102.7
|85.4
|140.7
|98.6
|536.4
|Np
|---
|91
|Rajarambapu Institute Of Technology
|P
|Sangli
|104.0
|103.0
|100.9
|141.5
|85.0
|534.4
|Np
|---
|92
|Shri Vishnu Engineering College For Women
|p
|Bhimavaram
|84.0
|114.6
|89.9
|146.5
|98.0
|532.9
|Np
|---
|93
|Government College Of Engineering
|G
|Karad
|126.0
|109.8
|69.3
|137.5
|88.6
|531.1
|Np
|---
|94
|Institute Of Engineering & Technology, J.K.Lakshmipat University
|P
|Jaipur
|86.0
|121.0
|117.5
|152.6
|54.0
|531.1
|97
|3
|95
|Shri Shankaracharya Technical Campus Bhilai
|P
|Bhilai
|99.2
|114.1
|79.2
|141.9
|96.7
|531.1
|98
|3
|96
|IES College Of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|100.0
|119.9
|84.5
|145.6
|78.0
|528.1
|95
|-1
|97
|Madhav Institute of Technology & Science
|G
|Gwalior
|111.0
|103.5
|110.1
|146.6
|56.3
|527.6
|99
|2
|98
|KIET Group Of Institutions
|P
|Ghaziabad
|97.0
|98.8
|85.8
|152.6
|93.0
|527.2
|103
|---
|99
|BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology
|P
|Pune
|119.0
|108.5
|87.9
|115.6
|94.0
|525.0
|94
|---
|100
|KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology
|P
|Belagavi
|88.0
|121.5
|88.6
|134.5
|92.3
|524.9
|92
|-8
|Rank 2017
|1
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Delhi
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
212.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|202.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|174.0
|Infrastructure
|195.5
|placement
|175.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|958.8
|Rank 2016
|1
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|2
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Bombay
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
215.1
|Acedmic Excellence
|195.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|170.0
|Infrastructure
|199.9
|placement
|159.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|940.4
|Rank 2016
|2
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|3
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Kharagpur
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kharagpur
|Selection Process
|
219.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|197.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|162.0
|Infrastructure
|197.3
|placement
|153.2
|Overall Score (1,000)
|929.1
|Rank 2016
|3
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|4
|Name Of Institute
|IIT, Kanpur
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kanpur
|Selection Process
|
206.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|195.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|164.0
|Infrastructure
|192.0
|placement
|161.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|918.7
|Rank 2016
|5
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Birla Institute Of Technology & Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pilani
|Selection Process
|
184.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|185.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|152.0
|Infrastructure
|183.7
|placement
|165.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|870.4
|Rank 2016
|6
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|6
|Name Of Institute
|NIT, Karnataka
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
177.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|171.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|138.0
|Infrastructure
|178.4
|placement
|144.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|809.6
|Rank 2016
|9
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|7
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Engineering, Guindy
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
211.6
|Acedmic Excellence
|144.7
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|138.9
|Infrastructure
|145.1
|placement
|120.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|760.7
|Rank 2016
|11
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|8
|Name Of Institute
|Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|New Delhi
|Selection Process
|
151.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|154.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|134.9
|Infrastructure
|163.5
|placement
|154.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|758.2
|Rank 2016
|12
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|9
|Name Of Institute
|VIT University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Vellore
|Selection Process
|
143.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|154.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|164.0
|Infrastructure
|152.0
|placement
|129.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|742.6
|Rank 2016
|19
|Change
|10
|Rank 2017
|10
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Engineering, Pune
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
167.5
|Acedmic Excellence
|151.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|134.2
|Infrastructure
|146.4
|placement
|140.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|739.8
|Rank 2016
|14
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|11
|Name Of Institute
|IIIT, Hyderabad
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
150.1
|Acedmic Excellence
|154.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|130.8
|Infrastructure
|160.8
|placement
|142.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|738.8
|Rank 2016
|15
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|12
|Name Of Institute
|IIIT, Allahabad
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Allahabad
|Selection Process
|
151.4
|Acedmic Excellence
|155.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|119.0
|Infrastructure
|153.4
|placement
|152.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|731.1
|Rank 2016
|17
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|13
|Name Of Institute
|Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines), Dhanbad
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Dhanbad
|Selection Process
|
170
|Acedmic Excellence
|190.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|137.4
|Infrastructure
|119.8
|placement
|113.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|730.7
|Rank 2016
|21
|Change
|8
|Rank 2017
|14
|Name Of Institute
|Delhi Technological University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|New-Delhi
|Selection Process
|
145.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|165.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|131.0
|Infrastructure
|142.2
|placement
|147.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|730.3
|Rank 2016
|13
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal Institue Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Manipal
|Selection Process
|
163.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|155.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|129.4
|Infrastructure
|151.3
|placement
|116.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|715.2
|Rank 2016
|18
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|16
|Name Of Institute
|University Institute Of Engineering, Chandigarh University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chandigarh
|Selection Process
|
143.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|144.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|140.6
|Infrastructure
|158.9
|placement
|123.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|710.7
|Rank 2016
|22
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|17
|Name Of Institute
|PSG College of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Coimbatore
|Selection Process
|
144.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|143.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|130.3
|Infrastructure
|164.2
|placement
|119.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|701.2
|Rank 2016
|16
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|18
|Name Of Institute
|Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Nagpur
|Selection Process
|
145.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|157.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107.6
|Infrastructure
|174.5
|placement
|106.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|690.9
|Rank 2016
|24
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|19
|Name Of Institute
|Thapar University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Patiala
|Selection Process
|
142.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|156.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|124.6
|Infrastructure
|150.5
|placement
|115.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|689.6
|Rank 2016
|23
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|20
|Name Of Institute
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|p
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
139.1
|Acedmic Excellence
|125.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114.7
|Infrastructure
|176.7
|placement
|128.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|684.3
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|21
|Name Of Institute
|Birla Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ranchi
|Selection Process
|
165.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|154.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114.5
|Infrastructure
|169.9
|placement
|75.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|679.3
|Rank 2016
|20
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|22
|Name Of Institute
|The National Institute Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mysore
|Selection Process
|
142.6
|Acedmic Excellence
|142.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|131.0
|Infrastructure
|148.9
|placement
|108.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|673.8
|Rank 2016
|25
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|23
|Name Of Institute
|University College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
142.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|137.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|111.0
|Infrastructure
|164.5
|placement
|118.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|673.1
|Rank 2016
|30
|Change
|7
|Rank 2017
|24
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|p
|City
|Kalavakkam
|Selection Process
|
148.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|142.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|134.3
|Infrastructure
|130.3
|placement
|110.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|665.0
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|25
|Name Of Institute
|B.I.T. Sindri
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Dhanbad
|Selection Process
|
169.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|139.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|97.0
|Infrastructure
|149.5
|placement
|101.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|656.2
|Rank 2016
|26
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|26
|Name Of Institute
|Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ahmedabad
|Selection Process
|
143.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|144.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105.2
|Infrastructure
|142.1
|placement
|98.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|632.9
|Rank 2016
|29
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|27
|Name Of Institute
|SRM Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
118.7
|Acedmic Excellence
|121.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|138.0
|Infrastructure
|142.7
|placement
|110.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|631.1
|Rank 2016
|34
|Change
|7
|Rank 2017
|28
|Name Of Institute
|Government College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Amravati
|Selection Process
|
128.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|110.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117.5
|Infrastructure
|164.8
|placement
|103.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|624.4
|Rank 2016
|37
|Change
|9
|Rank 2017
|29
|Name Of Institute
|SVKM's NMIMS-Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
117.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|121.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|130.2
|Infrastructure
|148.6
|placement
|106.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|624.0
|Rank 2016
|33
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|30
|Name Of Institute
|Mepco Schlenk Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Sivakasi
|Selection Process
|
135.6
|Acedmic Excellence
|143.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88.8
|Infrastructure
|161.0
|placement
|90.9
|Overall Score (1,000)
|619.4
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|31
|Name Of Institute
|Thiagarajar College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Madurai
|Selection Process
|
141.6
|Acedmic Excellence
|123.9
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|118.8
|Infrastructure
|131.5
|placement
|102.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|617.7
|Rank 2016
|38
|Change
|7
|Rank 2017
|32
|Name Of Institute
|Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
126.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|112.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117.0
|Infrastructure
|155.3
|placement
|106.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|617.3
|Rank 2016
|31
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|33
|Name Of Institute
|Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
115.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|127.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|102.4
|Infrastructure
|148.6
|placement
|122.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|615.9
|Rank 2016
|32
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|34
|Name Of Institute
|Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhilai
|Selection Process
|
122.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|135.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105.1
|Infrastructure
|162.3
|placement
|90.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|615.9
|Rank 2016
|42
|Change
|8
|Rank 2017
|35
|Name Of Institute
|Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Ludhiana
|Selection Process
|
140.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|125.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|124.0
|Infrastructure
|132.0
|placement
|92.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|614.2
|Rank 2016
|35
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|36
|Name Of Institute
|Zakir Husain College Of Engineering & Technology, Aligarh
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Aligarh
|Selection Process
|
129.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|137.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114.2
|Infrastructure
|131.3
|placement
|101.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|612.8
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|37
|Name Of Institute
|Govt. Model Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Cochin
|Selection Process
|
125.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|116.7
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|122.0
|Infrastructure
|144.1
|placement
|101.2
|Overall Score (1,000)
|608.9
|Rank 2016
|36
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|38
|Name Of Institute
|MIT College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
109.1
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|98.9
|Infrastructure
|168.1
|placement
|109.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|599.2
|Rank 2016
|39
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|39
|Name Of Institute
|PES University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
119.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|122.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|112.4
|Infrastructure
|147.1
|placement
|95.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|595.8
|Rank 2016
|44
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|40
|Name Of Institute
|KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Belgaum
|Selection Process
|
136.5
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83.5
|Infrastructure
|168.9
|placement
|91.9
|Overall Score (1,000)
|595.3
|Rank 2016
|46
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|41
|Name Of Institute
|Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Erode
|Selection Process
|
129.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|130.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117.6
|Infrastructure
|150.6
|placement
|67.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|594.9
|Rank 2016
|40
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|42
|Name Of Institute
|Symbiosis Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
121.9
|Acedmic Excellence
|145.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|93.1
|Infrastructure
|131.9
|placement
|102.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|594.5
|Rank 2016
|48
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|43
|Name Of Institute
|BMS Institute Of Technology & Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
128.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|118.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|100.2
|Infrastructure
|150.0
|placement
|96.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|593.2
|Rank 2016
|43
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|44
|Name Of Institute
|BMS College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
124.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|124.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88.5
|Infrastructure
|145.5
|placement
|110.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|592.1
|Rank 2016
|45
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|45
|Name Of Institute
|Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
109.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|132.9
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|86.0
|Infrastructure
|148.8
|placement
|115.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|591.8
|Rank 2016
|41
|Change
|-4
|Rank 2017
|46
|Name Of Institute
|Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Shimoga
|Selection Process
|
132.7
|Acedmic Excellence
|133.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|86.9
|Infrastructure
|153.2
|placement
|85.2
|Overall Score (1,000)
|591.8
|Rank 2016
|47
|Change
|1
|Rank 2017
|47
|Name Of Institute
|K L University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Guntur
|Selection Process
|
116.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|135.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|111.3
|Infrastructure
|150.7
|placement
|75.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|588.6
|Rank 2016
|50
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|48
|Name Of Institute
|Galgotias College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
127.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|126.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|96.1
|Infrastructure
|145.5
|placement
|92.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|587.4
|Rank 2016
|53
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|49
|Name Of Institute
|Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Nagpur
|Selection Process
|
121.4
|Acedmic Excellence
|122.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105.6
|Infrastructure
|144.9
|placement
|90.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|585.2
|Rank 2016
|58
|Change
|9
|Rank 2017
|50
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Sairam Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
118.8
|Acedmic Excellence
|134.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|97.0
|Infrastructure
|147.0
|placement
|88.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|584.8
|Rank 2016
|54
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|51
|Name Of Institute
|Cummins College of Engineering for Women
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
122.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|129.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|94.3
|Infrastructure
|134.9
|placement
|102.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|582.2
|Rank 2016
|57
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|52
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Engineering, DIT University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dehradun
|Selection Process
|
125.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|122.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|94.5
|Infrastructure
|139.1
|placement
|101.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|581.6
|Rank 2016
|51
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|53
|Name Of Institute
|Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ahmednagar
|Selection Process
|
119.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|131.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|111.0
|Infrastructure
|143.1
|placement
|76.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|581.3
|Rank 2016
|56
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|54
|Name Of Institute
|SDM College Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dharwad
|Selection Process
|
129.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|119.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|102.2
|Infrastructure
|139.7
|placement
|90.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|580.9
|Rank 2016
|59
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|55
|Name Of Institute
|Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
109.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|107.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|103.6
|Infrastructure
|125.6
|placement
|134.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|580.3
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|56
|Name Of Institute
|M V J College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
123.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|119.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|81.0
|Infrastructure
|166.4
|placement
|90.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|579.8
|Rank 2016
|61
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|57
|Name Of Institute
|Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
130.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|108.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|108.2
|Infrastructure
|130.5
|placement
|101.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|578.7
|Rank 2016
|60
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|58
|Name Of Institute
|The Northcap University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Gurgaon
|Selection Process
|
112.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|129.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83.5
|Infrastructure
|150.5
|placement
|103.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|578.6
|Rank 2016
|64
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|59
|Name Of Institute
|Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ernakulam
|Selection Process
|
118.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|116.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|112.2
|Infrastructure
|142.6
|placement
|87.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|576.5
|Rank 2016
|63
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|60
|Name Of Institute
|Indraprastha Institute Of Information Technology Delhi
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|New Delhi
|Selection Process
|
109.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|118.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|104.0
|Infrastructure
|154.9
|placement
|90.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|575.9
|Rank 2016
|67
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|61
|Name Of Institute
|National Institute Of Science & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Berhampur
|Selection Process
|
114.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|123.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|104.8
|Infrastructure
|140.8
|placement
|92.2
|Overall Score (1,000)
|575.1
|Rank 2016
|66
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|62
|Name Of Institute
|Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
121.5
|Acedmic Excellence
|124.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|102.5
|Infrastructure
|133.7
|placement
|91.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|574.3
|Rank 2016
|65
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|63
|Name Of Institute
|JSS Academy Of Technical Education
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
122.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|123.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|98.0
|Infrastructure
|137.3
|placement
|93.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|574.3
|Rank 2016
|71
|Change
|8
|Rank 2017
|64
|Name Of Institute
|Army Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
107.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.9
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|105.9
|Infrastructure
|148.0
|placement
|98.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|573.8
|Rank 2016
|62
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2017
|65
|Name Of Institute
|Amity School Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
116.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|115.7
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|94.5
|Infrastructure
|140.8
|placement
|106.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|573.0
|Rank 2016
|72
|Change
|7
|Rank 2017
|66
|Name Of Institute
|Lovely Professional University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Phagwara
|Selection Process
|
85.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|111.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107.0
|Infrastructure
|156.1
|placement
|111.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|570.6
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|67
|Name Of Institute
|JIS College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kalyani, West Bengal
|Selection Process
|
130.4
|Acedmic Excellence
|126.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|85.3
|Infrastructure
|115.4
|placement
|112.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|569.4
|Rank 2016
|76
|Change
|9
|Rank 2017
|68
|Name Of Institute
|IMS Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ghaziabad
|Selection Process
|
110.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|112.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|109.0
|Infrastructure
|135.8
|placement
|100.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567.8
|Rank 2016
|75
|Change
|7
|Rank 2017
|69
|Name Of Institute
|P.E.S. College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mandya
|Selection Process
|
111.8
|Acedmic Excellence
|109.9
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|108.6
|Infrastructure
|165.2
|placement
|72.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567.7
|Rank 2016
|81
|Change
|12
|Rank 2017
|70
|Name Of Institute
|Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhopal
|Selection Process
|
105.1
|Acedmic Excellence
|148.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|94.0
|Infrastructure
|144.5
|placement
|75.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|567.3
|Rank 2016
|69
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|71
|Name Of Institute
|Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Sikkim
|Selection Process
|
113.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|104.7
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|99.7
|Infrastructure
|156.5
|placement
|92.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|566.4
|Rank 2016
|70
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|72
|Name Of Institute
|Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Noida
|Selection Process
|
105.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|107.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|92.1
|Infrastructure
|152.9
|placement
|107.8
|Overall Score (1,000)
|565.1
|Rank 2016
|78
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|73
|Name Of Institute
|SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ernakulam
|Selection Process
|
108.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|118.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|96.0
|Infrastructure
|140.3
|placement
|101.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|564.0
|Rank 2016
|68
|Change
|-5
|Rank 2017
|74
|Name Of Institute
|Kongu Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Erode
|Selection Process
|
106.5
|Acedmic Excellence
|118.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|121.5
|Infrastructure
|134.1
|placement
|83.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|563.7
|Rank 2016
|83
|Change
|9
|Rank 2017
|75
|Name Of Institute
|K.S.R. College Of Enginnering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Thiruchengode
|Selection Process
|
127.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|81.3
|Infrastructure
|152.5
|placement
|88.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|563.4
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|76
|Name Of Institute
|Maharashtra Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Aurangabad
|Selection Process
|
124.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|110.2
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|102.6
|Infrastructure
|134.1
|placement
|92.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|562.9
|Rank 2016
|73
|Change
|-3
|Rank 2017
|77
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Sairam College of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
110.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|111.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|102.2
|Infrastructure
|141.5
|placement
|97.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|562.6
|Rank 2016
|77
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|78
|Name Of Institute
|J.B. Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dehradun
|Selection Process
|
117.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|121.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|74.5
|Infrastructure
|150.1
|placement
|99.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|562.0
|Rank 2016
|80
|Change
|2
|Rank 2017
|79
|Name Of Institute
|Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Jaipur
|Selection Process
|
108.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|110.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|114.5
|Infrastructure
|126.5
|placement
|102.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|561.8
|Rank 2016
|79
|Change
|0
|Rank 2017
|80
|Name Of Institute
|R.M.K. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kavaripettai
|Selection Process
|
118.5
|Acedmic Excellence
|105.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|101.4
|Infrastructure
|135.2
|placement
|98.2
|Overall Score (1,000)
|558.8
|Rank 2016
|85
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|81
|Name Of Institute
|S.A. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
110.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|108.0
|Infrastructure
|143.5
|placement
|82.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557.6
|Rank 2016
|86
|Change
|5
|Rank 2017
|82
|Name Of Institute
|University Institute Of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chandigarh
|Selection Process
|
110.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|123.7
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|108.5
|Infrastructure
|147.5
|placement
|67.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557.4
|Rank 2016
|88
|Change
|6
|Rank 2017
|83
|Name Of Institute
|Kuppam Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Kuppam
|Selection Process
|
107.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|108.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83.4
|Infrastructure
|164.5
|placement
|94.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|557.2
|Rank 2016
|91
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|84
|Name Of Institute
|Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT SD)
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Panipat
|Selection Process
|
118.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|108.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|83.5
|Infrastructure
|148.5
|placement
|93.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|551.6
|Rank 2016
|87
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|85
|Name Of Institute
|Malla Reddy College of Engineering & Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Secunderabd
|Selection Process
|
109.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|109.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117.2
|Infrastructure
|141.5
|placement
|71.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|548.7
|Rank 2016
|93
|Change
|8
|Rank 2017
|86
|Name Of Institute
|CVR College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Hyderabad
|Selection Process
|
110.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|115.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|96.8
|Infrastructure
|145.7
|placement
|78.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|546.0
|Rank 2016
|90
|Change
|4
|Rank 2017
|87
|Name Of Institute
|Veltech High Tech Dr .Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
132.6
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.3
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|120.0
|Infrastructure
|121.5
|placement
|55.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|543.5
|Rank 2016
|89
|Change
|2
|Rank 2017
|88
|Name Of Institute
|Vishwakarma Institute of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
105.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|104.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107.6
|Infrastructure
|131.7
|placement
|92.5
|Overall Score (1,000)
|541.1
|Rank 2016
|96
|Change
|8
|Rank 2017
|89
|Name Of Institute
|M.S. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
80.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|130.4
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|106.6
|Infrastructure
|135.5
|placement
|86.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|538.8
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|90
|Name Of Institute
|R.M.D. Engineering College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Thiruvallur
|Selection Process
|
109.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|102.7
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|85.4
|Infrastructure
|140.7
|placement
|98.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|536.4
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|91
|Name Of Institute
|Rajarambapu Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Sangli
|Selection Process
|
104.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|103.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|100.9
|Infrastructure
|141.5
|placement
|85.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|534.4
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|92
|Name Of Institute
|Shri Vishnu Engineering College For Women
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|p
|City
|Bhimavaram
|Selection Process
|
84.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.6
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|89.9
|Infrastructure
|146.5
|placement
|98.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|532.9
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|93
|Name Of Institute
|Government College Of Engineering
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Karad
|Selection Process
|
126.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|109.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|69.3
|Infrastructure
|137.5
|placement
|88.6
|Overall Score (1,000)
|531.1
|Rank 2016
|Np
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|94
|Name Of Institute
|Institute Of Engineering & Technology, J.K.Lakshmipat University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Jaipur
|Selection Process
|
86.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|121.0
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|117.5
|Infrastructure
|152.6
|placement
|54.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|531.1
|Rank 2016
|97
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|95
|Name Of Institute
|Shri Shankaracharya Technical Campus Bhilai
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhilai
|Selection Process
|
99.2
|Acedmic Excellence
|114.1
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|79.2
|Infrastructure
|141.9
|placement
|96.7
|Overall Score (1,000)
|531.1
|Rank 2016
|98
|Change
|3
|Rank 2017
|96
|Name Of Institute
|IES College Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bhopal
|Selection Process
|
100.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|119.9
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|84.5
|Infrastructure
|145.6
|placement
|78.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|528.1
|Rank 2016
|95
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2017
|97
|Name Of Institute
|Madhav Institute of Technology & Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Gwalior
|Selection Process
|
111.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|103.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|110.1
|Infrastructure
|146.6
|placement
|56.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|527.6
|Rank 2016
|99
|Change
|2
|Rank 2017
|98
|Name Of Institute
|KIET Group Of Institutions
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ghaziabad
|Selection Process
|
97.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|98.8
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|85.8
|Infrastructure
|152.6
|placement
|93.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|527.2
|Rank 2016
|103
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|99
|Name Of Institute
|BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
119.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|108.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|87.9
|Infrastructure
|115.6
|placement
|94.0
|Overall Score (1,000)
|525.0
|Rank 2016
|94
|Change
|---
|Rank 2017
|100
|Name Of Institute
|KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Belagavi
|Selection Process
|
88.0
|Acedmic Excellence
|121.5
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|88.6
|Infrastructure
|134.5
|placement
|92.3
|Overall Score (1,000)
|524.9
|Rank 2016
|92
|Change
|-8
1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked. NSIT Delhi, which wanted to participate, but could not submit their figures, is ranked on latest available data; 2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private; 3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; 4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off; 5. NR: Not Ranked.
Post a Comment
“Given the Cut-Throat-Competition for Ranking, no wonder these schools are listed in Stock Market tomorrow.”