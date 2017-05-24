The C: Drive

QS International Rankings

Engineering

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States Stanford University, United States University of Cambridge, United Kingdom Nanyang Technological University, Singapore ETH Zurich Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland Imperial College London, United Kingdom National University of Singapore, Singapore University of California, Berkeley, United States University of Oxford, United Kingdom Tsinghua University, China

India Rankings

IIT Delhi (71), IIT Bombay (78), IISc Bangalore (107), IIT Madras (110), IIT Kanpur (129), IIT Kharagpur (150)

Medicine

Harvard University, United States University of Oxford, United Kingdom University of Cambridge, United Kingdom Johns Hopkins University, United States Stanford University, United States Karolinska Institutet, Sweden University of California, Los Angeles, United States Yale University, United States University College London, United Kingdom University of California, San Francisco, United States

Law

Harvard University, United States University of Oxford, United Kingdom University of Cambridge, United Kingdom Yale University, United States Stanford University, United States New York University, United States London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom University of California, Berkeley, United States Columbia University, United States University of Chicago, United States

Famous Commencement Speeches

“Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.”

Steve Jobs

at Stanford University, 2005

“It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all—in which case, you fail by default.... Failure taught me things about myself that I could have learned no other way.”

J. K. Rowling

at Harvard University, 2008

“We will never close the achievement gap until we close the ambition gap. But if all young women start to lean in, we can close the ambition gap right here, right now, if every single one of you leans in. Leadership belongs to those who take it.”

Sheryl Sandberg

at Barnard College, 2011

Times International Rankings

Engineering

University of Oxford, United Kingdom California Institute of Technology, United States Stanford University, United States University of Cambridge, United Kingdom Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States Harvard University, United States Princeton University, United States Imperial College London, United States ETH Zurich, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland University of California, Berkeley, United States

India Rankings

IISc Bangalore (201-250)

Medicine

University of Oxford, United Kingdom University of Cambridge, United Kingdom Imperial College London, United Kingdom University College London, United Kingdom Johns Hopkins University, United States North-western University, United States Carnegie Mellon University, United States National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom Peking University, China

Law