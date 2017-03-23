Harsh Mariwala, Marico

Extraordinary Dr Verghese Kurien (1921-2012) Amul The astonishingly ­effective movement Kurien led changed the lives of millions of dairy farmers and took India from a milk-deficient nation to one of the world’s largest ­producers of milk.

Extraordinary Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma It was a self-devised ­management style and strategic acquisitions that helped Shanghvi get to the top of the pharma business.

Extraordinary M.S. Oberoi (1898-2002) Oberoi Hotels A man who came from a small village in Rawalpindi, he started his career in Shimla as a front desk clerk at Cecil Hotel for Rs 50 per month.

Extraordinary E. Sreedharan, Delhi Metro “Whenever there’s a problem, he focuses on the target—‘like Arjuna’. It doesn’t ­matter who he has to crush on the way, even politicians,” says his biographer Rajendra B. Aklekar.

Extraordinary Samir Jain, The Times Group In the 1990s, Samir Jain brought in his corporatised ­approach with an ­unabashedly growth and ­profit orientation, defining media as a ­consumer product.

Extraordinary Dr K. Kasturirangan, ISRO “He had the wisdom and managerial skills to convince the government to invest in rockets,” says K. Raghavan, chief architect of ­satellite systems.

Extraordinary Ratan Naval Tata, Tata sons A bachelor known for his low-profile lifestyle, Ratan Tata’s coup against his successor last year showed he’s still the boss.

Extraordinary Aditya Birla (1943-1995) & Kumar Mangalam Birla, Birla Group Aditya seeded the idea of a varied resume, having expanded to SE Asia and N. Africa, when few Indian firms had the ability or vision to do so.

Extraordinary Deepak Parekh, HDFC “Parekh made us believe that even a single product ­company can be phenomenally ­successful,” says ­biz-analyst Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Extraordinary K.V. Kamath, ICICI Banking wasn’t his first choice in profession. Kamath had studied to be an engineer to join his family ­business of tile manufacturing.

Extraordinary Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank Puri joined HDFC Bank as a founding member and an MD in 1994. He has taken it to being the third most valuable company on the stock exchange.

Extraordinary Dhirubhai Ambani (1932-2002) Reliance “The whole DNA of his business was not only to ­innovate for survival but also to innovate to change the rules of the business game­,” says Pritam Singh, former director, IIM Lucknow.

Extraordinary V. Krishnamurthy, SAIL, BHEL, Maruti “He was the high priest of public sector management. He’d turn companies around,” says biz historian Raman Mahadevan.

Extraordinary N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys “He had this dream of building the best company in the world so everything he did had to be top class,” says ­former colleague T.V. Mohandas Pai.

Extraordinary Subramaniam Ramadorai, TCS The scale at which Tata Consultancy Service’s strategy and business model grew under Ramadorai as the CEO since 1996 was unimaginable.

Extraordinary Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises “He had a vision and coming from a ­political family, he also has insight into how policy making works,” says telecom expert Mahesh Uppal.

Brilliant J.R.D. Tata (1904-1993) Tata Group JRD started with 14 firms in the Tata Group. When he left in 1988, it had 95, many of which he founded. He was also the progenitor of commercial flights in India.

Brilliant Azim H. Premji, Wipro In 2010 and 2013, the Wipro chairman ­donated a total of more than Rs 28,000 crore to Azim Premji Foundation—one of the highest ­philanthropic contributions ever by an Indian.

Brilliant Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries It’s the thought of the future that drives Mukesh. “Everyone expected me to study textiles. I wanted to pursue chemical engineering, as I thought it was the future,” he has said.

Brilliant Adi Godrej, Godrej The consumer business has focus on three segments—homecare, haircare and personal care—across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Brilliant Nandan Nilekani, UIDAI Nilekani executed the Aadhaar project, an ­attempt to create a biometric database of the entire population of India. It was hailed as the biggest social project on the planet.

Brilliant Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Consultancy Services TCS’s growth points to Chandra’s pace and focus on agility. His management style, he said once, is a fusion of a ‘high and soft’ touches.

Brilliant R.H. Patil (1937-2012) NSE A firm believer in ­automation and paperless trading, Patil linked trading terminals across India using V-SAT technology.

Brilliant Ela Bhatt, SEWA SEWA, which was initially registered as a trade union in 1972, became a confluence of three movements: labour, cooperative and women’s.

Brilliant Subhash Chandra, Zee Network In The Z Factor, his autobiography, Chandra barely couches his belief that business isn’t a straight path and requires one to do all it takes.

Brilliant Brijmohan Lall Munjal (1923-2015) & Pawan Kant Munjal Hero Group The joint ­venture with Honda overtook Bajaj Auto to ­become India’s biggest ­two-wheeler manufacturer.

Brilliant Xerxes Desai (1937-2016) Titan Desai gave India its first quartz watches, a respite from watches that had to be set up and wound every day. J.R.D. Tata instantly liked the idea of launching a watch brand.

Brilliant Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Under Anand Mahindra, the group grew inorganically through acquisitions like Reva Electric Car, Satyam Computer Services and Peugeot motorcycles.

Brilliant Onkar Singh Kanwar, Apollo Tyres Onkar built on his father’s ­beginnings and established himself as a global tyre tycoon.

Brilliant Rahul Bajaj, Bajaj Group The group ranks among India’s top ten, with footmarks beyond auto: home appliances, travel, insurance, financial services­ and iron and steel.

Brilliant Uday Kotak, Kotak Group Executives raise a toast to technologies that trim the wage bill, such as robots. Kotak clearly doesn’t believe in ruthless automation.

Brilliant Rahul Bhatia, Indigo Bhatia’s low-cost airline is now the biggest in India. The flights are 15% more fuel-efficient, ply in routes that burn less fuel. Even the speed is moderated.

Brilliant Yogesh Chander Deveshwar, ITC To Y.C. Deveshwar can go the credit of pulling ITC out of its status as a pure cigarette major and ­diversifying it.

Brilliant Prathap Reddy, Apollo Hospitals The idea to set up a hospital chain simmered within Dr Reddy on returning to India after a successful career in the US. He sensed the potential of good private healthcare.

Brilliant A.M. Naik, Larsen & Toubro Ltd Naik’s plucky support for indigenisation helped L&T become a major supplier of missiles and weapon systems.

Brilliant R.C. Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Under Bhargava, Maruti became India’s No. 1 ­automobile ­firm and a ­precious ­profit-making ­engine for its parent Suzuki.

Great Shiv Nadar, HCL Eight young men quit DCM in 1976 to create HCL in a Delhi barsati, “akin to a garage startup”.... It went on to revolutionise Indian technology.

Great Kishore Biyani, Future Group It was the booming middle class that helped Biyani’s growth from Pantaloon

Great Romesh Sobti, Indusind Bank Sobti’s success is due to clear strategy and innovative execution. He has also used technology to create various banking products.

Great Ramesh Chauhan, Parle Group Chauhan believes that executing a project is more than just getting the job done.... He has a way of making brands a part of consumers’ lives.

Great B.N. Kalyani, Bharat Forge Kalyani’s stamp is on every second truck in N. America and virtually every car in Europe—BMW, Toyota, Audi, Mercedes...all rely on his components.

Great Karsanbhai Patel, Nirma Nirma surged past Hindustan Unilever and, for the better part of the 1980s, stayed ahead, courtesy Patel’s brilliance and business instincts.

Great Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Mazumdar Shaw struggled to raise capital not just because she was a woman, but because of her ambitions in a globally competitive and advanced field.

Great Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naukri.com Quitting a corporate job, Bikhchandani started Info Edge and Indmark, ­working out of a servant’s ­quarter for which he paid his dad Rs 800.

Great K. Anji Reddy (1939-2013) & G.V. Prasad, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories If the late founder Dr ReddyDr Reddy's was a ­risk-taker, CEO Prasad is credited with pushing the boundaries, ­making DRL a global player.

Great Qimat Rai Gupta (1937-2014) Havells Long before ‘Make in India’ was a slogan, Qimat Rai Gupta was born in a be-Indian-buy-Indian family!

Great Y.K. Hamied, Cipla Hamied played a key role in forming the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association and successfully lobbied for patent law changes in the country.

Great Dr Parvinder Singh (1943-1999) Ranbaxy Parvinder didn’t induct his sons to the company’s board, instead named senior executive D.S. Brar as Ranbaxy’s CEO.