Dr Parvinder Singh (1943-1999) Ranbaxy

-
Extraordinary
The astonishingly effective movement Kurien led changed the lives of millions of dairy farmers and took India from a milk-deficient nation to one of the world’s largest producers of milk.
-
Extraordinary
It was a self-devised management style and strategic acquisitions that helped Shanghvi get to the top of the pharma business.
-
Extraordinary
A man who came from a small village in Rawalpindi, he started his career in Shimla as a front desk clerk at Cecil Hotel for Rs 50
per month.
-
Extraordinary
“Whenever there’s a problem, he focuses on the target—‘like Arjuna’. It doesn’t matter who he has to crush on the way, even politicians,” says his biographer Rajendra B. Aklekar.
-
Extraordinary
In the 1990s, Samir Jain brought in his corporatised approach with an unabashedly growth and profit orientation, defining media as a consumer product.
-
Extraordinary
“He had the wisdom and managerial skills to convince the government to invest in rockets,” says K. Raghavan, chief architect of satellite systems.
-
Extraordinary
A bachelor known for his low-profile lifestyle, Ratan Tata’s coup against his successor last year showed he’s still the boss.
-
Extraordinary
Aditya seeded the idea of a varied resume, having expanded to SE Asia and N. Africa, when few Indian firms had the ability or vision to do so.
-
Extraordinary
“Parekh made us believe that even a single product company can be phenomenally successful,” says biz-analyst Tamal Bandyopadhyay.
-
Extraordinary
Banking wasn’t his first choice in profession. Kamath had studied to be an engineer to join his family business of tile manufacturing.
-
Extraordinary
Puri joined HDFC Bank as a founding member and an MD in 1994. He has taken it to being the third most valuable company on the stock exchange.
-
Extraordinary
“The whole DNA of his business was not only to innovate for survival but also to innovate to change the rules of the business game,” says Pritam Singh, former director, IIM Lucknow.
-
Extraordinary
“He was the high priest of public sector management. He’d turn companies around,” says biz historian Raman Mahadevan.
-
Extraordinary
“He had this dream of building the best company in the world so everything he did had to be top class,” says former colleague T.V. Mohandas Pai.
-
Extraordinary
The scale at which Tata Consultancy Service’s strategy and business model grew under Ramadorai as the CEO since 1996 was unimaginable.
-
Extraordinary
“He had a vision and coming from a political family, he also has insight into how policy making works,” says telecom expert Mahesh Uppal.
-
Brilliant
JRD started with 14 firms in the Tata Group. When he left in 1988, it had 95, many of which he founded. He was also the progenitor of commercial flights in India.
-
Brilliant
In 2010 and 2013, the Wipro chairman donated a total of more than Rs 28,000 crore to Azim Premji Foundation—one of the highest philanthropic contributions ever by an Indian.
-
Brilliant
It’s the thought of the future that drives Mukesh. “Everyone expected me to study textiles. I wanted to pursue chemical engineering, as
I thought it was the future,” he has said.
-
Brilliant
The consumer business has focus on three segments—homecare, haircare and personal care—across Asia, Africa and Latin America.
-
Brilliant
Nilekani executed the Aadhaar project, an attempt to create a biometric database of the entire population of India. It was hailed as the biggest social project on the planet.
-
Brilliant
TCS’s growth points to Chandra’s pace and focus on agility. His management style, he said once, is a fusion of a ‘high and soft’ touches.
-
Brilliant
A firm believer in automation and paperless trading, Patil linked trading terminals across India using V-SAT technology.
-
Brilliant
SEWA, which was initially registered as a trade union in 1972, became a confluence of three movements: labour, cooperative and women’s.
-
Brilliant
In The Z Factor, his autobiography, Chandra barely couches his belief that business isn’t a straight path and requires one to do all it takes.
-
Brilliant
The joint venture with Honda overtook Bajaj Auto to become India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer.
-
Brilliant
Desai gave India its first quartz watches, a respite from watches that had to be set up and wound every day. J.R.D. Tata instantly liked the idea of launching a watch brand.
-
Brilliant
Under Anand Mahindra, the group grew inorganically through acquisitions like Reva Electric Car, Satyam Computer Services and Peugeot motorcycles.
-
Brilliant
Onkar built on his father’s beginnings and established himself as a global tyre tycoon.
-
Brilliant
The group ranks among India’s top ten, with footmarks beyond auto: home appliances, travel, insurance, financial services and iron and steel.
-
Brilliant
Executives raise a toast to technologies that trim the wage bill, such as robots. Kotak clearly doesn’t believe in ruthless automation.
-
Brilliant
Bhatia’s low-cost airline is now the biggest in India. The flights are 15% more fuel-efficient, ply in routes that burn less fuel. Even the speed is moderated.
-
Brilliant
To Y.C. Deveshwar can go the credit of pulling ITC out of its status as a pure cigarette major and diversifying it.
-
Brilliant
The idea to set up a hospital chain simmered within Dr Reddy on returning to India after a successful career in the US. He sensed the potential of good private healthcare.
-
Brilliant
Naik’s plucky support for indigenisation helped L&T become a major supplier of missiles and weapon systems.
-
Brilliant
Under Bhargava, Maruti became India’s No. 1 automobile firm and a precious profit-making engine for its parent Suzuki.
-
Great
Eight young men quit DCM in 1976 to create HCL in a Delhi barsati, “akin to a garage startup”.... It went on to revolutionise Indian technology.
-
Great
It was the booming middle class that helped Biyani’s growth from Pantaloon
-
Great
Sobti’s success is due to clear strategy and innovative execution. He has also used technology to create various banking products.
-
Great
Chauhan believes that executing a project is more than just getting the job done.... He has a way of making brands a part of consumers’ lives.
-
Great
Kalyani’s stamp is on every second truck in N. America and virtually every car in Europe—BMW, Toyota, Audi, Mercedes...all rely on his components.
-
Great
Nirma surged past Hindustan Unilever and, for the better part of the 1980s, stayed ahead, courtesy Patel’s brilliance and business instincts.
-
Great
Mazumdar Shaw struggled to raise capital not just because she was a woman, but because of her ambitions in a globally competitive and advanced field.
-
Great
Quitting a corporate job, Bikhchandani started Info Edge and Indmark, working out of a servant’s quarter for which he paid his dad Rs 800.
-
Great
If the late founder Dr ReddyDr Reddy's was a risk-taker, CEO Prasad is credited with pushing the boundaries, making DRL a global player.
-
Great
Innovation is one thing that’s constant with a diversifying Marico, helping it break new ground even as it competes neck-and-neck with Hindustan Lever.
-
Great
Long before ‘Make in India’ was a slogan, Qimat Rai Gupta was born in a be-Indian-buy-Indian family!
-
Great
Hamied played a key role in forming the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association and successfully lobbied for patent law changes in the country.
-
Great
Mallika joined TAFE in 1986 as general manager with a clear vision taking her heirloom to new heights. The Eicher acquisition did that for her.
